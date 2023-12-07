Emerging Female-Founded Cosmetics Company Shades By Shan Selected as Pantone® Exclusive Beauty Partner for the Pantone Color of the Year 2024 Program

This collaboration is a dream come true for all of us at Shades By Shan, and I couldn't be more excited about what this means for our brand and community! - Shan Berries, Founder and CEO of Shades by Shan Cosmetics Post this

Shades By Shan is thrilled to partner with Pantone for their Pantone Color of the Year Program—a brand inspired by color and its ability to evoke emotions and make a statement. The Lip Shine from Shades By Shan is an exclusive formulation for the Pantone Color of the Year 2024. The collaboration offers a unique blend of bold, bright, soft, and subtle shades, perfect for every skin tone. Formulated to make a statement and leave a lasting impression, this exclusive formulation offers endless possibilities for creating stunning looks. Whether for a natural everyday look or a glamorous night out, the lightweight formula glides on smoothly, provides long-lasting color and shine without any stickiness, is a vegan, paraben, and cruelty-free formula that combines the radiance of high-shine lip gloss with intensive lip care.

"This collaboration is a dream come true for all of us at Shades By Shan, and I couldn't be more excited about what this means for our brand and community! Pantone is the global authority in color, and being chosen to collaborate with them is a testament to the creativity, innovation, and uniqueness that Shades By Shan brings to the beauty space. Having us as their premiere beauty partner for the Pantone Color of the Year is an honor," said Shan Berries, Founder and CEO of Shades by Shan Cosmetics.

As part of Shades By Shan's commitment to helping single parents in need, Shades By Shan will donate a percentage of the proceeds from every Lip Shine sold to support its MamaBerries Nonprofit Foundation. Purchasing our Lip Shine will enhance your natural beauty and contribute to making a difference in a deserving single-parent household. To purchase the exclusive 2024 Pantone's Color of the Year Lip Shine from Shades By Shan, go to https://sbscosmetics.com/collections/frontpage/products/the-lip-shine-in-pantone-24-color-of-the-year. Stay tuned for more Color of The Year drops all year long from Shades By Shan!

ABOUT SHADES BY SHAN:

Shades By Shan is a San Francisco-based, impact-driven cosmetics company. Launched in 2018, Shades By Shan's mission is to support single parents in need. Inspired by founder Shan's experiences growing up with a single Latina mother, Shades By Shan believes in giving back. A portion of each purchase goes towards supporting single parents who are struggling through its 501c3, The MamaBerries Nonprofit Foundation. Shades By Shan products are available online and nationwide at JCPenney. Learn more about Shades By Shan at http://www.sbscosmetics.com and connect with Shades By Shan on Instagram, Facebook, and LinkedIn. To learn more about MamaBerries Foundation, visit: https://www.mamaberriesfoundation.org/.

ABOUT PANTONE®:

Pantone provides the universal language of color that enables color-critical decisions through every workflow stage for brands and manufacturers. More than 10 million designers and producers worldwide rely on Pantone products and services to help define, communicate and control color from inspiration to realization – leveraging advanced X-Rite technology to achieve color consistency across various materials and finishes for graphics, fashion and product design. Pantone Standards feature digital and physical color specification and workflow tools. The Pantone Color Institute™ provides customized color standards, brand identity and product color consulting as well as trend forecasting inclusive of Pantone Color of the Year, Fashion Runway Color Trend Reports, color psychology, and more. Pantone B2B Licensing incorporates the Pantone Color System into different products and services, enabling licensees to communicate and reproduce certified Pantone values and improve user efficiency. Pantone Lifestyle combines color and design across apparel, home, and accessories. Learn more at www.pantone.com and connect with Pantone on Instagram, Facebook, and LinkedIn.

Media Contact

Nikkia T McClain, Tene Nicole Creative Agency, 1 6462442140, [email protected], Tene Nicole Creative Agency

SOURCE Shades By Shan