Emerging Fuels Technology Appoints David Lloyd as Chief Commercial Officer

Emerging Fuels Technology has appointed David Lloyd as Chief Commercial Officer to accelerate commercial growth and expand deployment of its Fischer-Tropsch-based Technology Platform. Lloyd, a SAF expert and former Qantas strategy executive, brings extensive experience in scaling sustainable aviation initiatives, forming global partnerships, and launching high-impact ventures across the aviation sector.

TULSA, Okla., May 13, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Emerging Fuels Technology (EFT), a pioneer in Fischer-Tropsch and Upgrading technology for sustainable fuel production, has appointed David Lloyd as its Chief Commercial Officer. This strategic hire comes as EFT experiences rapid growth in demand for licensing its Technology Platform and advances its development of replicable projects, leveraging its proprietary full-stack technologies.

Mr. Lloyd brings to EFT extensive experience in ventures, scale-ups, commercial partnerships, and Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) within airline environments. Most recently, while Head of Strategy at Qantas, Mr. Lloyd originated SAF projects and strategic relationships for the airline and became widely recognized in the ecosystem as an expert on SAF technologies. He has mentored a number of startups, including those through Qantas' tech accelerator program, that have attracted significant follow-on investment.

Previously with Virgin Australia, Mr. Lloyd conceived and designed its loyalty business (which later transacted for AUD2.5 billion), developed and implemented a highly successful joint venture with a foreign government, initiated alliances with foreign airline partners, originated a new subsidiary long-haul airline resulting in billions of dollars of capital invested, and conceived and ran the business case for investment in a fleet of new aircraft now operated by all major domestic Australian airlines.

Mr. Lloyd said, "I am excited to be joining the pioneers of Fischer-Tropsch (FT) synthesis, who made the first synthetic jet fuel for the US Air Force back in 2006, before the term Sustainable Aviation Fuel even existed. When I first started researching SAF technologies and companies while at Qantas, I was repeatedly referred to EFT as the leading supplier of FT and upgrading technology, but still surprised to learn that EFT has as many licensees as all the "big names" in FT put together. It is also impressive how many different syngas technologies and feedstocks EFT's Technology Platform is being applied to."

Mr. Lloyd added, "Part of the excitement about joining EFT is the company's focus and experience in small-scale FT that will open up new, low-cost, scalable feedstocks and a whole new model of SAF production with delivery to local airports. Rather than a few high-risk, multi-billion-dollar projects, EFT will achieve the same scale by replicating standardized, modular, self-contained project designs for which there are over a thousand identified candidate sites in the U.S. alone. We look forward to announcing the details of our first project of this nature, delivery partners for its roll-out, and our investment-grade airline offtakers."

Ken Agee, President and Founder of Emerging Fuels Technology, added, "We are thrilled to have David join us. He initially impressed us with his depth of technical knowledge across all SAF technologies, but the true value he brings is his ability to drive partnerships with airlines and developers of projects and complementary technologies. He worked at a startup airline, through its IPO and guided its scale-up strategy as it grew to be Australia's second major airline group, launching new businesses, joint ventures, and commercial alliances along the way. Having collaborated with David for almost two years, we are confident of the cultural fit and shared vision for our success."

About Emerging Fuels Technology

Emerging Fuels Technology (EFT) is a global leader in Fischer-Tropsch (FT) synthesis and upgrading technologies for producing sustainable, high-performance drop-in fuels and chemicals. Collaborating with syngas providers, EFT converts diverse feedstocks—including biogas, biomass, and CO₂ from industrial and biogenic sources, direct air capture, and seawater capture—into customized solutions. EFT licenses its Technology Platform to third parties, offering engineering and laboratory support, including process design, simulation, catalyst testing, sample production, training, and more.

For more information, please visit www.emergingfuels.com

Media Contact

Mark A Agee, Emerging Fuels Technology Inc., 1 9186055456, [email protected], Emerging Fuels Technology Inc.

SOURCE Emerging Fuels Technology Inc.