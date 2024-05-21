Emerging Fuels Technology, Inc. and CAPHENIA GmbH announce MOU to optimize scalable Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) production

"Our Memorandum of Understanding reflects our shared commitment to developing efficient, globally scalable sustainable fuel solutions that will significantly contribute to supplying the global demand for SAF for airlines worldwide." Kenneth L. Agee, president of EFT Post this

CAPHENIA, based in Bernau am Chiemsee, specializes in the conversion of (bio)methane (CH4) and CO₂ into high-quality synthesis gas, which serves as the basis for the production of hydrogen and renewable liquid fuels, especially SAF. Its PBR technology enables the efficient transformation of methane and CO₂ into syngas, which is then converted into liquid fuels using EFT's advanced Fischer-Tropsch and upgrading technology.

EFT's expertise in Fischer-Tropsch synthesis and upgrading technology

US based EFT, with decades of experience, is a leader in the development of synthetic and renewable fuels. EFT's Technology Platform ideally complements CAPHENIA's strategic direction and enables efficient production of SAF and renewable diesel on a very large scale.

Common goals and technology integration

"This agreement marks a significant step in our mission to make aviation more sustainable," said Dr. Mark Misselhorn, CEO of CAPHENIA. "The integration of EFT's highly regarded catalyst and reactor technologies will accelerate market entry for SAF and renewable diesel, providing a rapidly scalable alternative to established SAF technologies."

Kenneth L. Agee, president of EFT, emphasized the strategic importance of this agreement: "Our Memorandum of Understanding reflects our shared commitment to developing efficient, globally scalable sustainable fuel solutions that will significantly contribute to supplying the global demand for SAF for airlines worldwide."

Revolutionary technology and sustainable mobility

CAPHENIA has developed the Power-and-Biogas-to-Liquid (PBtL) reactor, which requires significantly less electricity than conventional processes and enables a CO₂ reduction of up to 92 percent.

The selectively controllable CAPHENIA 3-in-1 zone reactor and the unique plasma process break down bio-methane into its components carbon and hydrogen. By adding carbon dioxide and water this highly efficient technology produces a synthesis gas that can be processed into renewable fuels and other chemical products without any by-products and minimal energy loss. The reactors are designed for scalability and make it possible to produce large quantities quickly. This technology offers a competitive and sustainable alternative for reducing greenhouse gas emissions in the transportation sector.

About CAPHENIA GmbH

CAPHENIA is a cleantech company focused on the carbon-neutral future of mobility through competitively priced sustainable fuels. The company works closely with renowned partners such as MAN Energy Solutions SE, the Max Planck Institute for Chemistry and the German Aerospace Center.

About Emerging Fuels Technology

EFT is recognized as one of the world's leading technology companies in Fischer-Tropsch synthesis. The company works closely with providers of syngas technology to combine its Technology Platform to make synthetic fuels from a variety of feedstocks such as natural gas, flared gas, biogas, biomass, municipal solid waste, CO2 and more.

