Emerging Singer-Songwriter Owen Daniel Announces Graduation Performance Contest

"At its core, the song is about nostalgia, reassurance, and the idea that even as people grow individually, they remain connected regardless of distance," Daniel said.

The Graduation Performance Giveaway is intended to create a unique and unifying experience, one that allows graduates and their families to hear their emotions reflected through music. Daniel is excited to perform his song live for one graduating class in the US.

"For me, music is about creating community and personally connecting with that community," Daniel said. "Music is a universal language that has the power to bring us together through shared experience. I am truly looking forward to reviewing submissions and performing at a graduation celebration."

Students, parents, and school administrators can enter by completing the entry form at owendanielmusic.com/grad. Submissions will be accepted until March 31st, 2026. The performance location will be announced by April 30th, 2026.

About Hundreds of Miles

Hundreds of Miles was released by Pilot Light Records and produced in collaboration with Factory Underground Studio in Norwalk, Conn., and is available worldwide on all major streaming platforms, including Spotify and Apple Music. Daniel credits producer Ethan Isaac and mixing engineer Tom Stewart at Factory Underground Studio for helping him to shape the song instrumentally through arrangement and production.

About Owen Daniel

While Owen Daniel is most comfortable on stage, he balances academics with live performance, songwriting and producing music events. Daniel's songwriting draws inspiration from artists such as Noah Kahan, Lewis Capaldi, and Olivia Rodrigo, blending introspective lyricism with an emotionally grounded, acoustic-forward sound that feels both intimate and expansive. He currently attends Weston High School in Weston, Conn. and will continue his musical studies this fall at Berklee College of Music.

Media Contact

Jennifer Bernheim, Owen Daniel Music, 1 401-575-0747, [email protected], https://www.owendanielmusic.com/

