EmeritusDX Announces Launch of FDA Approved Therascreen BRAF and KRAS Tests, Expanding Molecular Testing Capabilities

"Our commitment at EmeritusDX has always been to deliver cutting-edge solutions that positively impact patient outcomes." CEO Robert Embree.

The therascreen® BRAF test is a companion diagnostic for encorafenib (Braftovi), a BRAF inhibitor used in treating adult patients with metastatic colorectal cancer (CRC) harboring a BRAF V600E mutation. This test is critical in identifying patients who are candidates for this targeted therapy.

The therascreen® KRAS test plays a crucial role in the identification of colorectal cancer (CRC) patients eligible for targeted therapies. It aids in the identification of CRC patients eligible for treatment with Erbitux® (cetuximab) or Vectibix® (panitumumab).

According to EmeritusDX's Chief Scientist, Dr. Vincent Funari, "The therascreen® BRAF and KRAS tests are a game-changer in personalized medicine for CRC patients. This precise approach ensures that patients receive the most effective treatment tailored to their specific genetic profile. EmeritusDX aims to address the dilemma of minimal biopsy material by increasing the likelihood of results with scant tumor samples while providing market leading turnaround times for patients and physicians."

EmeritusDX's latest offering underscores its dedication to advancing personalized medicine and reinforces its position as a pioneer in molecular diagnostics. The therascreen® BRAF and KRAS tests are now available to healthcare providers, marking a new chapter in the company's journey towards revolutionizing patient care through innovative diagnostic solutions.

About EmeritusDX

EmeritusDX is a cancer diagnostic and information company. Our expertise is in delivering actionable clinical information. Within our world-class laboratory, we perform testing that guides the diagnosis and treatment of cancer patients. Our partners include hospital and private pathology laboratories, biotechnology companies, academic institutions, contract research and pharmaceutical development organizations, and more. We understand the dependency on our accurate and timely results and our commitment to excellence in this regard is unwavering.

Note: Therascreen® is a registered trademark of Qiagen. Erbitux® is a registered trademark of Eli Lilly and Company. Vectibix® is a registered trademark of Amgen Inc. Braftovi® is a registered trademark of Pfizer Inc.

