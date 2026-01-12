EmeritusDX Announces Major Expansion With New 26,000 Square Foot National Headquarters in Irvine California

"We are building more than a laboratory. We are building a national platform." Robert Embree, CEO Post this

A Headquarters Built for Innovation Scale and the Future of Diagnostics

The 26,000 square foot facility introduces significantly expanded laboratory capacity, state of the art instrumentation and a modern scalable infrastructure engineered to support the company's rapidly growing national footprint. The headquarters includes:

Expanded molecular and hematology laboratories





Enhanced digital pathology and ENFD testing environments





High throughput workflow systems engineered for precision and speed





Growing integration of Next Generation Sequencing NGS for oncology infectious disease and hereditary cancer applications





Purpose built areas supporting the company's flagship diagnostic platforms including



Synatra® the company's single page hematopathology reporting format



UTIDX® precision urinary tract infection diagnostics



GI Detect™ an emerging gastrointestinal diagnostics platform



ENFD epidermal nerve fiber density testing for neuropathy assessment



This new infrastructure positions EmeritusDX to accelerate scientific advancements expand national partnerships and support the increasing demand for advanced diagnostics across multiple medical specialties.

Statement From CEO Robert Embree

"This new 26,000 square foot headquarters represents one of the most important milestones in our company's history," said Robert Embree Founder and CEO of EmeritusDX. "This is more than a new address. It is the foundation for the future of EmeritusDX and the future of diagnostic medicine."

"Our expansion reflects the trust physicians place in our results, the dedication of our team, and the profound responsibility we carry for every patient whose life depends on accurate, timely information. Within these walls, we will develop breakthroughs, accelerate life saving technologies, and set new standards for diagnostic excellence."

"We are building more than a laboratory. We are building a national platform of innovation precision and hope. What we create here will shape the next decade of diagnostics. And we are just getting started. Together We Save Lives."

A Milestone Fueled by Growth Demand and Vision

The move to the new Irvine headquarters strengthens EmeritusDX's ability to support expanding test volumes across oncology urology gastroenterology hematology molecular diagnostics and neuropathy assessment. It also enhances the company's capacity to collaborate with hospital systems biotechnology innovators academic institutions and national physician groups.

This expansion marks the beginning of a new era for EmeritusDX a future defined by innovation national scale and a commitment to providing clinicians with the most advanced diagnostic tools in the industry.

About EmeritusDX

EmeritusDX is a national cancer diagnostics and clinical information company specializing in molecular testing, hematopathology, flow cytometry, digital pathology, infectious disease diagnostics, liquid biopsy, next generation sequencing, and advanced neuropathy evaluation. The company delivers a growing portfolio of diagnostic platforms including Synatra® UTIDX® GI Detect™ ENFD and a comprehensive suite of molecular oncology assays.

EmeritusDX partners with hospital systems private pathology groups biotechnology companies research organizations and academic medical centers across the United States. With an uncompromising focus on accuracy speed and innovation the company empowers clinicians with precise meaningful and actionable diagnostic insights.

Guided by the mission Together We Save Lives EmeritusDX continues to redefine what is possible in diagnostic medicine

