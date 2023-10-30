EmeritusDX appoints Dr. Vincent Funari, Renowned Genomics and Bioinformatics Expert, as Chief Scientific Officer

"I am extremely excited to deploy cutting-edge technology to impact the patients with cancer that EmeritusDX serves." Dr. Vincent Funari, CSO Post this

Dr. Funari's impressive 20-year career has centered on integrating genomic technologies into precision medicine, particularly concerning hematologic and solid tumors. He is licensed as a Clinical Genetic Molecular Biologist Scientist (CGMBS) by the California Department of Health Care Services.

Robert Embree, Chief Executive Officer of EmeritusDX, expressed the company's excitement: "EmeritusDX is thrilled to have such a well-respected genomics authority like Dr. Funari leading our research and innovation teams. Dr. Funari will be a vital member of the executive team, leveraging years of research expertise, clinical genomics experience, a strong network, and a passion for innovation in precision medicine."

Upon accepting the role, Dr. Funari commented, "I am thrilled and honored to join the EmeritusDX team and be a part of an organization focused on providing first-in-class patient care. We will work diligently to offer a complete and robust menu for the entire cancer care continuum. I am extremely excited to deploy cutting-edge technology to impact the patients with cancer that EmeritusDX serves."

About EmeritusDX

EmeritusDX is a cancer diagnostic and information company. Our expertise is in delivering actionable clinical information. Within our world-class laboratory, we perform testing that guides the diagnosis and treatment of cancer patients. Our partners include hospital and private pathology laboratories, biotechnology companies, academic institutions, contract research and pharmaceutical development organizations, and more. We understand the dependency on our accurate and timely results and our commitment to excellence in this regard is unwavering.

