EmeritusDX Continues Expansion, Announces New Director of Sales for Central U.S.

"We are thrilled to welcome Allison to the EmeritusDX family," said Robert Embree, CEO of EmeritusDX. "Her exceptional track record and leadership in the sales domain further emphasize our commitment to growth as a trusted national provider. Allison's expertise will be instrumental in driving our growth and enhancing our service offerings across the central United States."

Jason Allchin, President of EmeritusDX, added, "Allison's addition to our team aligns perfectly with our strategy to grow the organization both organically and through acquisitions. Her experience and leadership will play a crucial role in achieving our ambitious goals."

"I am excited to announce my appointment as the new Director of Sales for the Central Region at EmeritusDX," said Allison Iredale. "Joining this dynamic team is a wonderful opportunity for me to make a significant impact on driving sales growth and fostering strong relationships with our healthcare providers. I am eager to leverage my background in sales strategy and leadership to lead a high-performing sales team and contribute to the continued success of the company. I look forward to working closely with the talented individuals at EmeritusDX and together, achieving new heights of success in the cancer and molecular diagnostic services market."

This appointment reflects EmeritusDX's commitment to expanding its presence and delivering high-quality diagnostic services nationwide. Allison's addition will play an integral role in bringing several new product lines to market, scheduled for launch in 2024. It will also ensure that EmeritusDX continues its trajectory as a growth company.

About EmeritusDX

EmeritusDX is a cancer diagnostic and information company. Our expertise is in delivering actionable clinical information. Within our world-class laboratory, we perform testing that guides the diagnosis and treatment of cancer patients. Our partners include hospital and private pathology laboratories, biotechnology companies, academic institutions, contract research and pharmaceutical development organizations, and more. We understand the dependency on our accurate and timely results and our commitment to excellence in this regard is unwavering.

