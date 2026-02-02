EmeritusDX Expands National Footprint With New Laboratory Operations in Fort Worth, Texas

"This is not simply about adding another location, it's about building a national platform." Robert Embree, CEO Post this

The Fort Worth laboratory represents a deliberate strategic investment, designed primarily to support laboratory management partnerships—a core pillar of EmeritusDX's long-term vision to modernize, scale, and elevate diagnostic services nationwide.

A Strategic Hub for National Collaboration and Scale

The new Fort Worth operations establish EmeritusDX's presence in one of the country's fastest-growing healthcare and life sciences corridors. From this central location, the company will support existing partners while expanding opportunities for collaboration with independent laboratories, pathology groups, and healthcare systems seeking operational excellence, regulatory strength, and access to advanced diagnostic platforms.

Rather than functioning solely as a traditional testing site, the Fort Worth laboratory is purpose-built to serve as a management, integration, and partnership hub, enabling:

Laboratory management and operational partnerships

Scalable deployment of EmeritusDX diagnostic platforms

Enhanced support for quality systems, compliance, and accreditation

Strategic alignment with regional and national healthcare organizations

This expansion reinforces EmeritusDX's commitment to meeting partners where they are—geographically, operationally, and strategically—while maintaining the company's uncompromising standards for quality, precision, and clinical impact.

Statement From CEO Robert Embree

"The expansion into Fort Worth represents a natural and important evolution of our national strategy," said Robert Embree, Founder and CEO of EmeritusDX. "As demand grows for sophisticated diagnostics and well-run laboratory operations, we see a clear need for strong, values-aligned management partnerships. Texas allows us to extend our reach, strengthen relationships, and build alongside our partners."

"This is not simply about adding another location," Embree continued. "It's about building a national platform that supports laboratories, physicians, and health systems with the infrastructure, expertise, and innovation required to thrive in a rapidly changing healthcare environment."

"Our presence in California, Pennsylvania, and now Texas reflects our belief that the future of diagnostics will be collaborative, scalable, and patient-centered. From Fort Worth, we will help shape that future—together."

Expanding the EmeritusDX National Platform

The Fort Worth expansion further advances EmeritusDX's mission to deliver advanced diagnostics through a model that blends scientific rigor, operational excellence, and strategic partnership. By broadening its national footprint, the company enhances its ability to support clients across oncology, urology, gastroenterology, hematopathology, molecular diagnostics, and emerging specialty services.

As EmeritusDX continues to grow, the Fort Worth laboratory will play a central role in supporting the company's next phase—focused on partnership-driven expansion, national scale, and sustainable innovation in diagnostic medicine.

About EmeritusDX

EmeritusDX is a national cancer diagnostics and clinical information company specializing in molecular testing, hematopathology, flow cytometry, digital pathology, infectious disease diagnostics, liquid biopsy, next-generation sequencing, and advanced neuropathy evaluation. The company's diagnostic platforms include Synatra®, a single-page hematopathology report for simplified blood cancer diagnosis; UTIDX®, a urine-based test for rapid detection of urinary tract infections and antimicrobial resistance; GI Detect™, a platform for gastrointestinal infection and disease profiling; ENFD, testing for the evaluation of small fiber neuropathy; and a comprehensive suite of molecular assays supporting precision diagnostics and disease monitoring across tissue, blood, and urine specimens.

EmeritusDX partners with hospital systems, private pathology groups, biotechnology companies, research organizations, and academic medical centers across the United States. Guided by the mission Together We Save Lives, the company continues to redefine what is possible in diagnostic medicine through precision, partnership, and innovation.

