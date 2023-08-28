EmeritusDX Expands Operations With New 10,000 sqft State-of-the-Art Laboratory

"Our new facility not only reflects where we are today, but where we are heading in the future." Robert Embree, CEO Tweet this

"Our new facility not only reflects where we are today, but where we are heading in the future. We've always prided ourselves on being at the forefront of cancer diagnostics and information, and this move provides the infrastructure we need to maintain that leadership," says Robert Embree, CEO of EmeritusDX.

EmeritusDX believes that the larger facility will not only foster continued growth but will also accelerate the company's timeline for launching new, innovative technologies, cementing its position as an industry trailblazer.

"We are not just investing in square footage, but in the potential of what can be achieved within these walls. Our mission has always been that "Together, we save lives", and with this expansion, we are poised to make an even more significant impact," added Jason Allchin, President of EmeritusDX.

EmeritusDX would like to extend its gratitude to its dedicated team, loyal customers, and partners who have been instrumental in the company's growth and success. As the company ushers in this new era, they look forward to the myriad of possibilities and breakthroughs that lie ahead.

About EmeritusDX

EmeritusDX is a cancer diagnostic and information company. Our expertise is in delivering actionable clinical information. Within our world-class laboratory, we perform testing that guides the diagnosis and treatment of cancer patients. Our partners include hospital and private pathology laboratories, biotechnology companies, academic institutions, contract research and pharmaceutical development organizations, and more. We understand the dependency on our accurate and timely results and our commitment to excellence in this regard is unwavering.

