EmeritusDX Expands UTIDX® Testing Services to New York Patients

UTIDX®, our groundbreaking urine-based molecular diagnostic panel, empowers healthcare providers with unparalleled insight into urinary tract infections (UTIs). With industry-leading sensitivity and specificity, UTIDX® identifies a wide array of uropathogens and provides critical resistance gene detection to guide targeted therapy — often within 24 hours of specimen receipt.

"Making UTIDX® available in New York represents a major leap forward in personalized infectious disease management," said Robert Embree, Founder and CEO of EmeritusDX. "Physicians throughout the state now have access to a test that doesn't just detect infection — it helps fight it more effectively."

With the expansion into New York, EmeritusDX is responding to the increasing demand for diagnostic tools that reduce unnecessary antibiotic use, improve patient outcomes, and streamline clinical decision-making. UTIDX® is now positioned to benefit millions of New Yorkers with:

This launch is supported by our expert team of clinical scientists, pathologists, and client services staff, ensuring a seamless onboarding experience for New York-based practices.

For physicians and healthcare organizations interested in offering UTIDX®, please contact [email protected] or call 949.418.7225 to begin the onboarding process.

About EmeritusDX

EmeritusDX, a division of Emeritus Medical Technology, is a CLIA-certified, CAP-accredited, and New York State accredited clinical laboratory focused on delivering precise, patient-centered diagnostic testing. Specializing in infectious disease, urology, gastroenterology, and hematopathology, EmeritusDX is redefining diagnostic excellence across the nation.

