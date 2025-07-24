EmeritusDX Launches Advanced Hematopathology Services, Expanding Rapidly Growing Test Portfolio

"We are redefining how hematologic diseases are diagnosed and monitored." Robert Embree, CEO Post this

A key feature of the new offering is Flow Cytometry performed on the Beckman Coulter DX Flex using ClearLLab™ Antibody Solutions. Beckman Coulter is revolutionizing leukemia and lymphoma analysis in clinical flow cytometry laboratories with the FDA-cleared and CE-marked ClearLLab™ 10C system. This integrated immunophenotyping solution utilizes DURA Innovations dry reagent technology for lymphoid and myeloid lineages.

"We designed our Hematopathology program with precision and efficiency at its core to give providers every tool they need to deliver life-saving care," said Robert Embree, CEO of EmeritusDX. "By leveraging technologies like Beckman Coulter's ClearLLab™ Solutions and our Synatra™ platform, we are redefining how hematologic diseases are diagnosed and monitored."

EmeritusDX's comprehensive Hematopathology menu includes:

Morphology & Immunohistochemistry (IHC): Expert analysis to support precise tissue characterization.

Flow Cytometry: 10-color laser analysis with FDA-cleared ClearLLab™ panels for AML, MM, PNH, LGL, and more.

FISH Testing: Probes for ALL, AML, CLL, CML, MDS, and other blood disorders.

Molecular Testing: Advanced assays including JAK2, FLT3, NPM1, BCR/ABL qRT-PCR, and T-/B-cell clonality analysis.

Cytogenetics: Chromosome karyotyping for AML, CLL, MPN, MDS, and NHL.

Next Generation Sequencing (NGS): Comprehensive panels for detailed genetic insights.

MyWay™: A unique tool analyzing current results alongside patient medical history to monitor chronic conditions and personalize care plans.

EmeritusDX provides industry-leading turnaround times, STAT Alert™ notifications for acute cases within 24 hours, and Direct Connect™ access for physicians to consult directly with hematopathologists.

