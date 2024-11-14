EmeritusDX Launches GI Detect™: A Comprehensive Diagnostic Test for Gastrointestinal Health with Rapid 24-Hour Turnaround

"The launch of GI Detect™ demonstrates EmeritusDX's commitment to providing innovative diagnostic solutions that elevate patient care." Robert Embree, CEO Post this

GI Detect™ covers a comprehensive list of pathogens that can cause gastrointestinal distress, covering key viral, bacterial, and parasitic agents. "The launch of GI Detect™ demonstrates EmeritusDX's commitment to providing innovative diagnostic solutions that elevate patient care and enable healthcare providers to quickly address gastrointestinal issues," said Robert Embree, Chief Executive Officer of EmeritusDX. "With GI Detect™, clinicians receive an unparalleled level of precision and speed, which means patients get answers faster and can start on a path to recovery sooner."

The GI Detect™ Panel Includes:

Viruses: Adenovirus F40/41, Astrovirus, Norovirus G1 and G2, Rotavirus A, Saprovirus (Types 1, 2, 4, and 5)

Bacteria: Campylobacter (jejuni, upsaliensis, coli), Clostridium difficile (toxin A or B), Plesiomonas shigelloides, Salmonella, Yersinia enterocolitica, E. coli O157

Pathogenic E. coli Strains: Enteroaggregative E. coli (EAEC), Enteropathogenic E. coli (EPEC), Enterotoxigenic E. coli (ETEC), Shiga-like toxin-producing E. coli (STEC) with stx1 or sxt2, and Shigella/Enteroinvasive E. coli (EIEC)

Helicobacter pylori Strains and Virulence Factors: Helicobacter pylori, Helicobacter pylori (Virulence factors VacA, cagA, and babA)

Parasites: Cryptosporidium, Entamoeba histolytica, Giardia lamblia

Vincent Funari, PhD, Chief Scientific Officer at EmeritusDX, emphasized the importance of the test in streamlining diagnostics: "GI Detect™ provides a robust, highly targeted panel that delivers clear, actionable results within 24 hours. By harnessing advanced detection technology, we can quickly identify a comprehensive list of pathogens, allowing healthcare providers to implement targeted treatment approaches sooner."

The GI Detect™ test underscores EmeritusDX's commitment to advancing diagnostic accuracy, efficiency, and patient-centered care within the field of gastrointestinal health.

About EmeritusDX

EmeritusDX is a diagnostic and information company. Our expertise is in delivering actionable clinical information. Within our world-class laboratory, we perform testing that guides the diagnosis and treatment of cancer patients. Our partners include hospital and private pathology laboratories, biotechnology companies, academic institutions, contract research and pharmaceutical development organizations, and more. We understand the dependency on our accurate and timely results and our commitment to excellence in this regard is unwavering.

