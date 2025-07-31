EmeritusDX Partners with Hyperdrive Bio to Launch Informatics Division

"We are unlocking the latent potential of over two decades of diagnostic data to advance care." CEO, Robert Embree Post this

"At EmeritusDX, we've always believed that the true value of diagnostics extends beyond the slide or the sequence," said Robert Embree, Chief Executive Officer of EmeritusDX. "With Hyperdrive Bio's support, we are unlocking the latent potential of over two decades of diagnostic data to advance care, inform research, and drive innovation through our new Informatics Division."

"EmeritusDX has built a strong foundation of diagnostic data and biospecimens generated through real-world clinical care," said Kyle Dunn, Founder and CEO of Hyperdrive Bio. "With Nexus—our secure informatics platform—we help structure, link, and provide controlled access to this data so it can be more effectively used by biopharma, diagnostics, and life science tools companies. These insights, especially when paired with matched samples, are difficult to replicate outside of a clinical trial setting. Nexus enables secure exploration and collaboration, supporting research, development, and validation efforts while maintaining the highest standards of data integrity." This partnership reflects both companies' shared commitment to reshaping how clinical laboratories extract value from diagnostic data—turning static records into dynamic, strategic assets for precision medicine and beyond. EmeritusDX and Hyperdrive Bio have already achieved key developmental benchmarks, positioning the partnership for a formal launch by Q3 of 2025.

EmeritusDX is a cancer diagnostic and information company. Our expertise is in delivering actionable clinical information. Within our world-class laboratory, we perform testing that guides the diagnosis and treatment of cancer patients. Our partners include hospital and private pathology laboratories, biotechnology companies, academic institutions, contract research and pharmaceutical development organizations, and more. We understand the dependency on our accurate and timely results and our commitment to excellence in this regard is unwavering.

Hyperdrive Bio is a precision medicine enablement company that helps diagnostic laboratories and pathology groups transform clinical data and biospecimens into structured, research-ready assets. Through our secure informatics platform, Nexus, we enable real-world data activation—making it easier for biopharma, diagnostics, and life science tools companies to discover biomarkers, train AI models, and generate evidence using insights that are difficult to capture outside of clinical research settings.

