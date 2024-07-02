EmeritusDX to Acquire Sprint Diagnostics to Expand Its Pharma Services Division

This acquisition is not just an addition of services, but a pivotal step towards our strategic expansion in the pharma services arena," Robert Embree, CEO Post this

"Sprint Diagnostics has established a robust track record in the healthcare sector, known for its state-of-the-art laboratory services and customer-centric approach. This acquisition is not just an addition of services, but a pivotal step towards our strategic expansion in the pharma services arena," said Robert Embree, CEO of EmeritusDX. "We are excited to integrate Sprint Diagnostics' expertise with our advanced technologies and broad market reach."

The acquisition will provide EmeritusDX with valuable new capabilities, including advanced diagnostics and increased laboratory production capacity, which are essential for supporting the fast-paced growth of the pharmaceutical industry. It also opens new pathways for innovation in research and development within the company.

"I am thrilled to welcome the Sprint Diagnostics team into our family," said Jason Allchin, President of EmeritusDX. "Their expertise in diagnostics will significantly enhance our capabilities and help us to better serve our clients' needs in the rapidly evolving healthcare landscape. Pharma services is a space that we excited to be a part of and this acquisition helps to accelerate our timeline."

EmeritusDX is committed to ensuring a seamless integration of Sprint Diagnostics, prioritizing continuity of service for all existing clients and partners. The expanded resources and combined expertise of both companies will enhance service offerings to their customers and provide a solid foundation for new projects and expansions.

About EmeritusDX

EmeritusDX is a cancer diagnostic and information company. Our expertise is in delivering actionable clinical information. Within our world-class laboratory, we perform testing that guides the diagnosis and treatment of cancer patients. Our partners include hospital and private pathology laboratories, biotechnology companies, academic institutions, contract research and pharmaceutical development organizations, and more. We understand the dependency on our accurate and timely results and our commitment to excellence in this regard is unwavering.

About Sprint Diagnostics

Sprint Diagnostics is a dynamic laboratory known for its cutting-edge diagnostic services and customer-first approach, serving healthcare providers with reliable and efficient testing solutions.

