Emerson Clark's Transition from Hockey Rinks to Travel Links

"As a former long-time PHPA Member, my initial thought was how CTMS Travel could greatly benefit PHPA players by saving them money on all things travel and logistics," Clark explained. Post this

Following his junior career, Clark got his first taste of professional hockey when he signed with the Toledo Walleye of the ECHL. He brought a unique style of play that combined his physical edge with an ability to produce offense.

Reflecting on his approach, Clark noted, "Just adding that physical element to my game definitely helped me. I wasn't the most skilled player, so I felt bringing a physical element and focusing on my defensive play helped me throughout my career."

This unique style propelled Clark through a seven-year pro career that took him to various teams across the ECHL and American Hockey League (AHL).

"I really enjoyed my time playing," recalled Clark. "I was signing mostly 1-year contracts so every year new opportunities came and I was able to take them. But I did start falling in love with every team I played with. Just the different organizations and the guys I played with made my time with every team so special."

The 2019-20 season marked Clark's final chapter in professional hockey, returning to the Jacksonville Icemen for a second stint, and as the team's Captain. It also provided him another opportunity to play professional hockey alongside his brother, Everett, for a second season. Both played together as members of the Jacksonville Icemen during the 2017-18 season.

"It was pretty special for our family. He's four years younger than me so when he was done in the OHL and I had the opportunity to go to Jacksonville they brought us both in and gave him a chance," explained Clark.

Midway through the 2019-20 season, Clark was traded from the Icemen to the Toledo Walleye but never suited up for the organization as the remainder of the season was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Subsequently, Clark made the tough decision to retire from professional hockey and return to his hometown of Whitby, Ontario where he could focus on his family.

"COVID-19 in general took a toll on a lot of people. My first daughter was born that year so it felt like it was time to come home to Whitby where I bought a house and we now have three kids. I missed the game but at the time it felt like it was the right decision."

Clark also demonstrated his prowess playing lacrosse during his youth and never gave up the sport. He played Junior A lacrosse in the summers while with the Oshawa Generals and won two Canadian Junior A Lacrosse Championships. A few years into retirement, he received a call from National Lacrosse League (NLL) Hall of Famer Shawn Williams who presented him with an opportunity to return to the sport professionally with the Las Vegas Dessert Dogs.

Although initially hesitant, Clark eventually committed to the comeback. "It obviously took some time for me to decide, considering I hadn't played lacrosse in a while," he shared. "I ultimately missed the camaraderie of teammates in a locker room and the atmosphere of an arena full of people, something I've known since I was four years old."

Now while playing for the Buffalo Bandits in the NLL, Clark also holds the position of Director of Sports and Partnerships at CTMS Travel, a company that offers best-in-class travel management solutions to support all your travel needs with a great deal of travel management experience in the sporting industry. He also holds the title of Business Development Manager for their brother company, Hudson International which specializes in logistics.

Clark's hockey and lacrosse careers have taken him all over North America and allowed him to excel in this new role as he recognizes and understands the travel needs of professional athletes. Once hired by CTMS Travel, he immediately identified an opportunity to connect his current and former worlds through a partnership with the PHPA.

"As a former long-time PHPA Member, my initial thought was how CTMS Travel could greatly benefit PHPA players by saving them money on all things travel and logistics," Clark explained. "Having experienced the challenges of booking flights, vacations, and relocations firsthand, I understand the struggles players face."

Once again drawing on his professional hockey experiences, Clark identifies a specific service that will be most beneficial to current and former PHPA Members.

"One of the most advantageous offerings for current and former PHPA Members is our capability to ship vehicles worldwide. This not only saves you money but also ensures that your vehicle accompanies you wherever you go, easing the burden of relocation."

On the leisure front, CTMS Travel specializes in curating custom vacations at significantly reduced rates. Whether for a couple seeking a romantic getaway, a family looking for their next adventure, or a group of teammates seeking to take a season-ending trip, Clark and the CTMS Travel team have it covered. With access to customized tools, personalized documentation, and exclusive programs, they are dedicated to helping PHPA Members save time, money, and stress.

"CTMS offers personalized concierge services for both business and leisure purposes. We've arranged private planes for executive travel or groups, we help coordinate logistics for events including hotels, rental vehicles, shuttles, and flights to ensure a seamless experience. We've helped with customs and immigration procedures. Plus, we have a team of travel experts on call 24/7 in case a client needs help. It's been a lot of fun so far and hopefully I can help make travel experiences that much better."

For assistance with vehicle shipping or planning, relocation logistics, events, or upcoming vacations, reach out to the CTMS Travel team at 1-866-359-2867 or [email protected].

SOURCE: https://phpa.com/news/2951

Media Contact

Liz Silva, CTMS Travel Group, 1 4166652867 328, [email protected], CTMS Travel Group

Liz Silva, CTMS Travel Group, 1 416-665-2867 328, [email protected], CTMS Travel Group

SOURCE CTMS Travel Group