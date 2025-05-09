Emily Kohler Promoted from Senior Designer to Design Director at Sappington

Sappington, a leading enterprise technology marketing firm headquartered in Seattle, WA, today announced the promotion of Emily Kohler to Design Director. Kohler joined the firm in 2021 and was named Senior Designer in 2023

SEATTLE, May 9, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Sappington, a leading enterprise technology marketing firm headquartered in Seattle, WA, today announced the promotion of Emily Kohler to Design Director. Kohler joined the firm in 2021 and was named Senior Designer in 2023.

In her new role, Kohler has primary responsibility for executing the strategic design vision, guiding the evolution of the design process, and ensuring continuous improvement to benefit the firm's clients. This promotion capitalizes on Kohler's leadership in visual communications and her passion for creating extraordinary design that captures attention quickly and expedites results.

"Emily is a design superstar with exceptional talent and inexhaustible energy," said Chief Creative Officer Erik Wirsing. "One quality without the other isn't nearly as rare and powerful. We're excited to recognize, celebrate, and reward the incredible creativity and enthusiasm that Emily brings to her work on every client project, as well as the way she generously shares and inspires our entire team."

Kohler's commitment and curiosity are reflected in her ongoing exploration of emerging design tools and techniques. Her instinctual embrace of innovation propels Sappington's growing AI product marketing practice.

"What's important to me is looking at things from a different perspective, taking an approach that's more interesting, beautiful, exciting," said Kohler. "I want to find the joy in the creative process, be intentional, and make it extraordinary."

Kohler trained at the Art Institute of Seattle and studied web design at Seattle Central College. Prior to joining Sappington, she held design positions in companies specializing in global architecture design, branding, and information technology. She lives in Snohomish, WA, with her husband and two children.

ABOUT SAPPINGTON

Sappington is the innovative enterprise technology marketing services company for the world's leading technology companies. We make tech invaluable to decision makers through true differentiation and customer-focused creative. By inspiring the people involved in saying "Yes" to technology products and services, our clients expedite results. www.sappington.co

Media Contact

Erika Schmidt, Sappington, 1 2066187110, [email protected], Sappington

SOURCE Sappington