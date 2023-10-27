Emler Swim School Acquires Discover Aquatics of Olympia WA

The school joins Emler-branded locations in Oregon, Colorado, Texas and Kansas, as well as Emler-owned and operated schools in California, Nevada, Massachusetts, Wisconsin, Indiana and Virginia, which operate under different names. Post this

In operation for 21 years, Discover Aquatics was founded by Holly and Brian Nichols.

"As we have operated Discover Aquatics for the last 21 years, we have been very thankful for the support and love from our community of swimmers, water fitness participants, parents and our staff," says Discover Aquatics Founders Holly and Brian Nichols. "We have truly looked at our entity and all who we have come in contact with as family. As we move onto a new phase in our lives, we feel confident in Emler Swim School that they will continue to serve our family with the utmost respect and professionalism."

Throughout its 48-year history, Emler has been famous for both the high quality of its children's swimming facilities and its teaching methods. The company follows a proven curriculum that teaches young children the fundamentals of swimming and water safety in a fun environment that stresses confidence and positive reinforcement.

Emler has made a name for itself not only in the swimming world but also with families. Parents have recognized the organization with the honor of Best Swim Lessons in a variety of publications, including D Magazine, DFW Child, Austin Family and Best of Metroplex. Emler Swim School is also named among the Business Journal's "Best Places to Work."

Emler Swim School operates 43 swim schools across the United States under its seven brands: Emler Swim School, Little Flippers Swim School, SwimWest Swim School, King's Swim Academy, All Star Swim Academy, SwimKids and Stony Creek Swim Center.

Emler utilizes a proven, ever-evolving curriculum, a quality staff that undergoes thorough training and – above all – a passion to nurture children in a healthy, safe and fun environment.

With more than 20 different classes and levels, the award-winning swim school is proud to meet the need of every swimmer with the same "Emler Sure," 100 percent guarantee.

For more information on each location, visit https://emlerswimschool.com.

