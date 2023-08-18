Emmy Award given to the Concept Overdrive Motion System

Concept Overdrive received an Engineering Emmy® for its motion system, used in special effects and visual effects worldwide.
BURBANK, Calif., Aug. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Television Academy awarded the Concept Overdrive Motion System™ an Engineering, Science & Technology Emmy® Award this week. Emmy recipients are Steve Rosenbluth, Thomas E Burgess, Konstantin Smola and Glen Winchester.
According to Emmys.com, the award is "Presented to an individual, company or organization for developments in engineering, science and technology that are either so extensive an improvement on existing methods or so innovative in nature that they materially affect the production, recording, transmission or reception of television and thereby have elevated the storytelling process."
Over 1400 broadcasts have featured Concept Overdrive technology in the last two decades. The software and hardware provides a toolkit for problem solving on-set, prototyping new products, and connecting the real and virtual-worlds for complex special effects, including Augmented Reality (AR).
"We're thrilled that the industry has recognized us", says Concept Overdrive Inc. President Steve Rosenbluth. "It is so satisfying to see industry professionals use our system in unique ways for TV production. I'm grateful for the excellent work that those customers do. The fact that our engineering efforts have been seen and experienced worldwide is amazing and humbling."
Media Contact
Steve Rosenbluth, Concept Overdrive Inc, 1 818-980-6691, [email protected], https://conceptoverdrive.com
SOURCE Concept Overdrive Inc
Share this article