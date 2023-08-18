Emmy Award given to the Concept Overdrive Motion System

Over 1400 broadcasts have featured Concept Overdrive technology in the last two decades. Tweet this

Over 1400 broadcasts have featured Concept Overdrive technology in the last two decades. The software and hardware provides a toolkit for problem solving on-set, prototyping new products, and connecting the real and virtual-worlds for complex special effects, including Augmented Reality (AR).

"We're thrilled that the industry has recognized us", says Concept Overdrive Inc. President Steve Rosenbluth. "It is so satisfying to see industry professionals use our system in unique ways for TV production. I'm grateful for the excellent work that those customers do. The fact that our engineering efforts have been seen and experienced worldwide is amazing and humbling."

