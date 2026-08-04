Emmy Award-Winning PIX11 Journalist Monica Morales to Emcee CenterLight Health System's Inaugural Be the Light Gala

Emmy Award-winning PIX11 journalist Monica Morales will take the stage as Master of Ceremonies for CenterLight Health System's inaugural Be the Light Gala, a celebration of compassion and community to raise philanthropic support for programs that help CenterLight PACE participants live healthier, more connected and independent lives.

NEW YORK, Aug. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- CenterLight Health System announced that Emmy Award-winning PIX11 News host Monica Morales will serve as Master of Ceremonies for its inaugural Be the Light Gala on Tuesday, October 6, 2026, at Guastavino's in New York City.

Morales is an eight-time Emmy Award-winning PIX11 News host, content creator, and founder of the "Monica Makes It Happen" franchise. Through the series, she highlights everyday heroes while building partnerships that connect resources to the communities she serves. Her work has earned back-to-back Community Service Emmy Awards in 2024 and 2025, a National Emmy Award for Breaking News, the 100 Hispanic Women Community Service Award, and the Ellis Island Medal of Honor.

The event is being hosted by the CenterLight Impact Fund to raise philanthropic support from individuals and companies. All proceeds from the event will directly fund enhanced programs that promote health, meaningful connection, and help maintain dignity and independence in the lives of CenterLight Healthcare Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE) participants.

"The CenterLight Impact Fund was created to bring people together around a shared purpose: enriching the lives of older adults," said Chris Consalvo, AVP of Government Affairs and Development at CenterLight Health System. "Every sponsorship, ticket, and donation help expand programs that go beyond traditional healthcare, creating opportunities for connection, wellness, recreation, and support that help our participants thrive. The Be the Light Gala is an event that will bring our community together to make an impact that extends far beyond one evening."

The Gala will also recognize individuals whose lifelong, selfless contributions have advanced the care of older adults. Honorees include Vicki Schneps, Founder, President, and Co-Publisher of Schneps Media; George C.K. Liu, MD, President, CEO, and Chairman of the Board, Coalition of Asian-American IPA (CAIPA); and Sister Mary Anna Euring, O.P., PACE participant, Artist and Philanthropist.

"Supporting older adults is a responsibility we all share," said Tara Buonocore-Rut, President and CEO of CenterLight Health System. "Meaningful impact happens when a community comes together with a shared commitment to caring for one another. The Be the Light Gala is an opportunity to turn that commitment into action, enriching the lives of older adults through enhanced programs and services. We are grateful to Monica for joining us and helping shine a spotlight on our mission."

For more information about CenterLight's Be the Light Gala, visit our website at centerlighthealthcare.org/bethelightgala.

If you would like to learn more about the CenterLight Impact Fund or donate, visit centerlighthealthcare.org/impact-fund.

About CenterLight Health System:

CenterLight Health System is a not-for-profit healthcare organization dedicated to helping older adults live independently and with dignity in the communities they call home. Through its Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE) and a range of healthcare and support services, CenterLight provides whole-person care designed to meet the medical, social, and long-term care needs of those they serve. For more information, visit centerlighthealthcare.org.

About CenterLight Impact Fund:

CenterLight Impact Fund serves as a philanthropic extension of CenterLight Health System, dedicated to raising support through gifts and grants from individuals, foundations, corporations, and government agencies to advance programs that help older adults live healthier, more fulfilling lives. The Fund supports initiatives that enhance quality of life, foster innovation in person-centered care, provide education to caregivers and staff, and provide resources that empower older adults to age with dignity. Learn more at centerlighthealthcare.org/impact-fund.

Media Contact

Alexandra Maceda, CenterLight Health, 1 929-709-3179, [email protected], https://centerlighthealthcare.org/

SOURCE CenterLight Health