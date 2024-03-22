Emmy Award-Winning TV Network HereTV Proudly Announces Season 2 of the Hit Series "Single, Out"

HERE TV's very own Heartstoppers, 'Single, Out,' is a bonafide hit, and we welcome our second season of this tender, funny, teenaged love story. It's a series that truly captures the essence of young love and the LGBTQ+ experience, making it a cornerstone of our programming. Post this

Lee Galea, acclaimed for his sensitive and insightful filmmaking, returns to direct the series, ensuring that the stories of Adam and his companions resonate with audiences and continue to break new ground in LGBTQ+ storytelling.

Will Hutchins reprises his role as the endearing Adam, leading a talented ensemble cast that brings the series' heartfelt and relatable narratives to life. Season 2 builds on the success of its predecessor, promising a mix of laughter, tears, and moments of profound insight.

David Millbern, Senior VP of Original Programming and Content, expressed his excitement for the series' return, stating, "HERE TV's very own Heartstoppers, 'Single, Out,' is a bonafide hit, and we welcome our second season of this tender, funny, teenaged love story. It's a series that truly captures the essence of young love and the LGBTQ+ experience, making it a cornerstone of our programming."

HereTV continues its mission to provide a platform for diverse and inclusive LGBTQ+ content, showcasing stories that reflect the community's rich tapestry of experiences. With the premiere of "Single, Out" Season 2, the network reaffirms its commitment to high-quality programming that celebrates love, identity, and acceptance.

Mark your calendars for the return of "Single, Out" on March 8, 2024, and join us for another season of this groundbreaking series that promises to captivate, inspire, and entertain.

About HereTV

HereTV is an Emmy Award-winning TV Network dedicated to broadcasting LGBTQ+ content from around the world. Offering a comprehensive and diverse catalogue of films, documentaries, and series, HereTV serves as a platform for a multitude of voices and stories within the LGBTQ+ community, promoting inclusion and representation on-screen. HereTV is available as a premium channel on all Cable systems and IPTV platforms such as Xfinity, Charter, Amazon, Verizon, Apple, Roku, Google, and here.tv.

