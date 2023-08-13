Emmy Award-Winning TV Network HereTV to Premiere Groundbreaking Australian LGBTQ+ Series "Single, Out"

Single, Out has the authentic voice of teenage queer angst and sweetness, sure to become HereTV's Heartstopper! Tweet this

This authentic series, brought to life by acclaimed filmmaker Lee Galea ("Monster Pies"), offers a vibrant and resonant portrayal of LGBTQ+ life through a delicate blend of comedy, drama, and coming-of-age narratives.

In the words of the filmmaker, Lee Galea, "I couldn't be more happy to have our show premiere in America on HereTV. We have all worked so hard to get the show made and we're very excited to share it with everybody."

The series stars the immensely talented Will Hutchins in the role of Adam. With each of its six captivating episodes, "Single, Out" promises to bring an engaging narrative that transcends cultural barriers and offers an inclusive viewing experience for all.

Emmy-winning actor-producer David Millbern, VP of Content for HereTV, applauds the series, stating, "Single, Out has the authentic voice of teenage queer angst and sweetness, sure to become HereTV's Heartstopper!"

HereTV, a pioneer in the representation of LGBTQ+ content, is proud to bring this unique series to its US audience. As a premium channel available on all Cable systems and IPTV platforms such as Xfinity, Charter, Amazon, Verizon, Apple, Roku, Google, and here.tv, HereTV is committed to showcasing diverse, inclusive, and high-quality programming.

"Single, Out" stands as a significant addition to HereTV's growing catalogue of content that celebrates and explores the multi-faceted narratives within the LGBTQ+ community.

Mark your calendars for the premiere of "Single, Out" on August 11, 2023, and prepare for an unforgettable journey of self-discovery, love, and acceptance from Down Under.

