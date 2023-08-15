Emmy Nominated Actress and #1 NYT Bestselling Illustrator Join Forces to Touch Young Hearts:

This gorgeous picture book illustrates the unique relationship between children and their parents and how this special love connects them always, from near or far—from Emmy-nominated actress, producer, and New York Times bestselling author Roma Downey and #1 New York Times Bestselling illustrator, Holly Hatam.

WATERLOO, Ontario, Aug. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- In today's world, where kids and adults often feel anxious, isolated, and alone, Emmy-nominated actress and bestselling author Roma Downey and acclaimed illustrator Holly Hatam join forces to deliver an emotionally resonant story that brings comfort and reminds readers of the power of connection.

A Message in the Moon addresses the emotions that children and parents frequently encounter, such as separation, new experiences, and feelings of longing. Inspired by Roma Downey's personal story of losing her mother at the tender age of ten, the book captures the comforting presence her father provided during difficult times. When Downey left for college, her father shared a profound message: "Whenever you feel alone, always look into the night sky, and you'll be reminded of how much I love you. I'll leave a message for you in the moon." This heartfelt sentiment remains with Downey today as she passes it on to parents and children alike, fostering a bond that transcends distance and time.

Renowned illustrator Holly Hatam, a three-time #1 New York Times bestselling artist, has brought her talent to A Message in the Moon. Known for her ability to capture the raw beauty and pain of life, Hatam's illustrations exude a sense of wonder and awe. The moon and stars, a recurring theme in her art, take center stage in this book, symbolizing spirituality and the indescribable feeling of connection that unites us all. Hatam's deep personal connection with the moon and stars is woven into every illustration, evoking a sense of magic.

A Message in the Moon is not only a source of comfort but also a valuable tool for parents to navigate complex emotions with their children. It speaks directly to anxieties faced by the illustrator. Hatam shares, "As a kid, I used to find so much peace in watching Touched by an Angel. I've never been religious, but the show had this magical way of touching my heart and reminding me of the power of something bigger than myself. And now, working with Roma Downey feels like stepping into a beautiful, serendipitous journey." The book resonates with their personal experiences, addressing the fear of separation and the weight of contemplating the unknown, while tenderly reminding readers that they are never really alone.

In today's fast-paced and often disconnected world, A Message in the Moon offers a timely reminder of the universal need for reassurance, love, and connection. It speaks to readers of all backgrounds, fostering emotional well-being and nurturing relationships. With its sweet storytelling and magical illustrations, this book is set to become a treasured addition to families' libraries, classrooms, and bedtime routines.

A Message in the Moon will be released on October 10, 2023, and can be pre-ordered today on Amazon where it is already a #1 New Release.

