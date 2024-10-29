Emmy-Winning Producers Launch Mesmeric Media to Establish a More Collaborative TV Industry for Creators

"I couldn't be more excited about beginning this next chapter with the Mesmeric Team," said CBS sportscaster and Emmy winner, James Brown Post this

"We are going to use action, innovation, and collaboration to fix the broken TV ecosystem," said Michael Holstein, who, prior to starting Mesmeric, ran Washington DC-based production company The Content Farm. "At Mesmeric, we creatively transform great ideas into reality while being transparent every step of the way."

Mesmeric Media also launches with the support of a power board of directors, including Emmy Award-winning sportscaster and CBS correspondent James Brown, reality TV pioneer Ernie Avilla ("Deadliest Catch", "Jay Leno's Garage"), and seasoned marketing executive Gene McCarthy, who has held leadership roles at household name companies like Nike, Jordan, Reebok, Under Armour, and ASICS.

"I couldn't be more excited about beginning this next chapter with the Mesmeric Team. Having worked closely together on several projects already as an Executive Producer, I was able to see firsthand how this team puts collaboration and creativity at the forefront of everything that they do," said James Brown. "I'm honored to join the Board as a Special Advisor and contribute to fostering a culture of lasting partnerships. At the core of what we do is a collective caring heart that will drive our goal to deliver excellence."

Mesmeric has dozens of shows in development, production, and distribution, and launches this fall with the premiere of four new projects:

"The Carnival: 125 Years of the Penn Relay" With over 20 awards to-date, including receiving Gold at the 45th Annual Telly Awards and being selected as a Prisma Festival Best Feature Documentary, "The Carnival: 125 Years of the Penn Relays" chronicles the true story of how one event defied the odds for more than a century to become one of the longest running sporting events in history while reshaping the landscape of track and field forever.

"Art of the Game" Cultures converge in this documentary series that jumps into the minds of the most innovative artists and athletes as they together use their skills and craft to create mind bending works of art for today's biggest athletes and entertainment icons. Whether it's a custom pair of cleats to champion a cause, a graffiti artist tasked with immortalizing a boxer's legacy for a player's new home, or a never before seen bat for the MLB Home Run Derby, this is more than a window into the creative process, this is a courtside side seat to the amazing connection of sport and art.

"Alaska RPM" Every summer weekend, families gather at Palmer Alaska's Raceway Park, the last racetrack in the state, to watch drivers push their limits in various race cars. The series follows track owner Michelle, who fights to keep the track alive amidst financial struggles, the end of her marriage, and her own racing career. With a blend of family dynamics and the adrenaline-fueled lives of Alaskan race car drivers, Michelle's journey highlights her determination to navigate a male-dominated sport while preserving her legacy. Racing is not just a pastime—it's a way of life in Palmer . This project is in co-production with Wheelhouse.

"Beats as One" There is a worldwide epidemic of loneliness, the silent health crisis of our time. "Beats as One" tells the story of how two men from very different worlds may show us the way out: Babara Bangoura Fakoly, whose path as a master drummer led him from West Africa to Europe , and Doug Manuel , a Londoner whose search for connection led him to West Africa . They met, they drummed together, and they became brothers with a shared mission: To heal the loneliness that is killing us in the West. This inspirational film, which is currently using crowdfunding for finishing funds, showcases the incredible power of community prevalent in rural Africa , where communities are bound together with help from ancient drumming traditions.

In addition to TV production, Mesmeric Media is uniquely positioned to work with companies to develop branded content. This capability allows the company to scale its services according to client needs and adapt to the evolving demands of the industry. Mesmeric's producers have produced content for Fortune 500 companies like Volkswagen, sports franchises like the Philadelphia Eagles and 76ers, as well as household names such as Shinola, Squarespace, and Lagunitas Beer.

Mesmeric Media is committed to leading the charge for more diverse, inclusive, and supportive creative environments. This includes curating content from and distributing content to rapidly growing urban populations in Africa (with an emphasis on Kenya and Zanzibar), where Holstein is investing in the region and spending time on content creation and distribution opportunities.

For more information about Mesmeric Media and to explore partnership opportunities, visit www.mesmeric.media. The company invites producers, creators, and other potential partners to pitch their ideas directly to Mesmeric's team, here.

