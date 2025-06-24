Emory Healthcare and Aidin collaborate to transform care management after hospitalization

"Our collaboration with Aidin enables a systemwide approach that connects every touchpoint in the patient journey. Having trustworthy, accessible data at our fingertips makes this possible," says Mackenzie Moore, LMSW, director of post-acute care services for Emory Healthcare. Post this

"We pride ourselves on our ability to provide our patients and their families unparalleled access to the best quality, coordinated care across Georgia," says Mackenzie Moore, LMSW, director of post-acute care services for Emory Healthcare. "Our collaboration with Aidin enables a systemwide approach that connects every touchpoint in the patient journey. Having trustworthy, accessible data at our fingertips makes this possible, transforming how care is coordinated and ensuring better outcomes for those we serve."

Emory Healthcare is the latest leading health system to adopt Aidin's trusted platform, joining academic medical centers and large integrated health systems across the country that are leveraging Aidin to:

Achieve better outcomes: Patients, families, and caregivers are better equipped to make informed decisions and select the most appropriate post-acute care provider.

Reduce hospital length of stay: Patient discharges are expedited through a curated approach to collaborating with post-acute care providers and payors, resulting in fewer days in the hospital.

Decrease administrative burden: Hospital staff save significant time through automated workflows, performance reporting, and streamlined communications with community organizations.

"Effective care coordination depends on timely information and aligned collaborators," says Russ Graney, Aidin's Founder and Chief Executive Officer. "We're honored to support Emory's mission to deliver seamless, patient-centered care."

ABOUT AIDIN

Aidin is a leading healthcare technology company transforming care coordination through a platform that streamlines workflows across inpatient, outpatient, and population health teams. By enabling faster, aligned collaboration, Aidin helps health systems and post-acute care providers improve outcomes, reduce readmissions, and shorten length of hospital stays. Learn more at www.myaidin.com.

ABOUT EMORY HEALTHCARE

Emory Healthcare, with 29,500 employees and 11 hospitals, is the most comprehensive academic health system in Georgia. System-wide, it has 3,028 licensed patient beds, more than 3,800 physicians practicing in more than 70 specialties, serving metro Atlanta and Georgia. It also provides services to greater Georgia through a joint venture at St. Francis–Emory Healthcare in Columbus, six regional affiliate hospitals and its clinically integrated physician network.

Media Contact

Giana Gaughan, Aidin, 1 (404) 585-8599, [email protected]

Janet Christenbury, Emory Healthcare, [email protected]

