Emory Healthcare and Aidin collaborate to transform care management after hospitalization

Emory Healthcare, Georgia's most comprehensive academic health system, is collaborating with Aidin, a leading care transitions platform, to streamline the post-hospitalization care journey across its network. This systemwide rollout will optimize patient placement into post-acute care based on location, availability, and insurance coverage—ultimately reducing hospital stays, easing administrative burdens, and improving outcomes. Aidin's platform will be deployed across Emory's 10 hospitals, Emory Clinic, and affiliated post-acute providers, enabling better coordination, faster discharges, and improved patient experiences. The collaboration places Emory among a growing list of major academic and integrated health systems nationwide using Aidin's digital infrastructure to support value-based, patient-centered care.
NEW YORK, June 24, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Emory Healthcare has selected Aidin, a leading care transitions platform, to help reduce additional days in the hospital and ensure patients receive the best possible post-acute care after a hospitalization. Aidin's patient-centered software solution enables Emory to seamlessly transition patients to the appropriate level of post-acute care for continued care or recovery. This includes a more optimized facility and post-acute provider placement selection based on location, availability, and insurance coverage.
Emory Healthcare will deploy Aidin across its 10 hospitals, the Emory Clinic, and all post-acute care providers in their service area.
"We pride ourselves on our ability to provide our patients and their families unparalleled access to the best quality, coordinated care across Georgia," says Mackenzie Moore, LMSW, director of post-acute care services for Emory Healthcare. "Our collaboration with Aidin enables a systemwide approach that connects every touchpoint in the patient journey. Having trustworthy, accessible data at our fingertips makes this possible, transforming how care is coordinated and ensuring better outcomes for those we serve."
Emory Healthcare is the latest leading health system to adopt Aidin's trusted platform, joining academic medical centers and large integrated health systems across the country that are leveraging Aidin to:
- Achieve better outcomes: Patients, families, and caregivers are better equipped to make informed decisions and select the most appropriate post-acute care provider.
- Reduce hospital length of stay: Patient discharges are expedited through a curated approach to collaborating with post-acute care providers and payors, resulting in fewer days in the hospital.
- Decrease administrative burden: Hospital staff save significant time through automated workflows, performance reporting, and streamlined communications with community organizations.
"Effective care coordination depends on timely information and aligned collaborators," says Russ Graney, Aidin's Founder and Chief Executive Officer. "We're honored to support Emory's mission to deliver seamless, patient-centered care."
ABOUT AIDIN
Aidin is a leading healthcare technology company transforming care coordination through a platform that streamlines workflows across inpatient, outpatient, and population health teams. By enabling faster, aligned collaboration, Aidin helps health systems and post-acute care providers improve outcomes, reduce readmissions, and shorten length of hospital stays. Learn more at www.myaidin.com.
ABOUT EMORY HEALTHCARE
Emory Healthcare, with 29,500 employees and 11 hospitals, is the most comprehensive academic health system in Georgia. System-wide, it has 3,028 licensed patient beds, more than 3,800 physicians practicing in more than 70 specialties, serving metro Atlanta and Georgia. It also provides services to greater Georgia through a joint venture at St. Francis–Emory Healthcare in Columbus, six regional affiliate hospitals and its clinically integrated physician network.
