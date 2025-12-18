Emotii to Debut the World's First Agentic Multilingual Communication Platform at CES 2026

Global teams expect clarity and connection. Our technology preserves tone, intent, emotion, and cultural nuance in every conversation. Emotii is unequivocally positioned to become the de facto meaning engine that international teams and customers need. Post this

Emotii will present multiple demos of its technology in action at CES 2026:

Emotii x kikaGo.AI 'Smart Headset': Emotii's meaning-preservation interpretation with kikaGO's USB dongle transforms any standard headset into a 'smart headset' with noise cancellation, microphone processing and real-time multilingual AI. Emotii expands kikaGO's language capabilities from 30 to 70+ spoken languages and improves accuracy via meaning-aware interpretation.

Live Multilingual Conference Interpretation Solution: Enables a single speaker to present via video/audio conference in their native language while on-site and virtual conference attendees simultaneously listen or read captions in their preferred language. Conference attendees join via QR code, choose their language, and receive instant audio or text translation (70 languages) — all with tone, emotion and cultural nuance intact.

Multilingual Global Meetings: Emotii's meeting solution allows participants speak naturally in their own language while hearing and reading real-time interpretation from other participants. Meeting attendees can also chat in their preferred language, with Emotii maintaining meaning throughout the conversation.

Emotii APIs for Global Communication: APIs that embed Emotii's capabilities into any product or platform, including: text translation and interpretation in 126 languages, audio-to-text transcription for documentation, speech-to-text and text-to-speech in 70 languages, and real-time meaning preservation for complex workflows.

Website Translator Plug-in: A three-line embed website plug-in that instantly translates any website into 126 languages. The plug-in also enables brands to exclude specific elements from translation for accuracy and control.

Why Emotii Matters: Meaning, Not Just Language Translation.

Traditional translation tools convert text but fail to convey the human nuance that shapes communication, leading to costly misunderstandings in customer service, healthcare, legal discussions, government services, and global teamwork. Research shows that failing to understand the full meaning of what's being said costs U.S businesses an estimated $37B annually. Further, one in four hospital patients faces a language barrier that affects care outcomes, and 70% of global teams cite language as a top barrier to collaboration.

"Global teams expect clarity and connection," said Sumit Sachdeva, CEO and Founder of Emotii. "Our technology preserves tone, intent, emotion, and cultural nuance in every conversation. Emotii is unequivocally positioned to become the de facto meaning engine that international teams and customers need."

Emotii's architecture capabilities enable it to be embedded natively into enterprise tools and environments (e.g., Teams, Slack, CRM systems, websites and contact centers) and to be shipped OEM-ready for mobile, automotive, hearable and wearable interfaces.

Core features include:

Meaning Fidelity Engine: Protects all six layers of human communication, ensuring tone, intent, emotion, and cultural nuance remain intact.

Real-Time Multimodal Interpretation: Sub-second, context-aware processing that supports voice, video, chat, text, apps and devices.

LLM-Agnostic Routing: A dynamic multi-model orchestration layer that chooses the optimal model (OpenAI, Anthropic, Mistral, DeepL, etc.) per language and task, eliminating single-model bias, censorship drift, and accuracy degradation.

Agentic Workflows: End-to-end summaries, ticket triage, support routing, real-time coaching and localization to reduce manual load.

Enterprise-Grade Security and Trust: Neutrality controls, zero-retention options, GDPR compliance, HIPAA-ready design, and SOC2 compliance on the roadmap.

Contact [email protected] to schedule a meeting at CES 2026, or access the Emotii press kit here.

About Emotii

Emotii is the creator of the world's first Agentic Multilingual Communication Platform, enabling distortion-free interpretation of language, intent, emotion and cultural nuance—in real time across 126 languages. Powered by a patent-backed Meaning Fidelity Engine and an LLM-agnostic architecture, Emotii serves as the meaning layer for global interpretation and communication across voice, video, text, chat, apps, devices, and enterprise workflows.

Emotii is a privately held company headquartered in London. Follow Emotii on LinkedIn or learn more at emotii.ai.

Media Contact

Mindy M. Hull, Mercury Global Partners for Emotii, 1 415-889-9977, [email protected], https://emotii.ai

Michael Held-Hernandez, Mercury Global Partners for Emotii, 1 480-306 1154, [email protected], https://emotii.ai

LinkedIn

SOURCE Emotii