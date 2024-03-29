Emotional Brain Training: A New Approach to Optimal Health

Dr. Laurel Mellin's Emotional Brain Training (EBT) app and her new book, '1-2-3 JOY!,' present a novel approach to stress and eating habits by leveraging neuroplasticity to rewire the brain for health improvements.
SAN FRANCISCO, March 29, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- For many, maintaining a healthy weight is a challenging journey. While popular, weight loss medications are not a universal solution due to their cost and potential side effects. Dr. Laurel Mellin, a California-based health psychologist, and New York Times bestselling author proposes an alternative approach focused on taking charge of the brain circuits that impact appetite, cravings, and weight gain.
According to Dr. Mellin, the key to optimal health lies in understanding and modifying the brain-behavior patterns that lead to overeating. Her research suggests that overeating is linked to brain chemistry, which can be positively altered through rewiring the brain circuits that activate the stress chemicals that drive overeating for enduring results, unlike the temporary effects of some medications.
Dr. Mellin's pioneering method, Emotional Brain Training (EBT), is based on the principle of neuroplasticity—the brain's ability to reorganize itself by forming new neural connections. As stress chemicals are a major driver of overeating, EBT aims to address overeating and binge eating by switching off faulty stress circuits to deactivate those chemicals that ramp up appetite and cravings and activate circuits that unleash chemicals that make it easier to eat healthy, lose weight, and keep it off.
Research has shown that the EBT method has beneficial impacts on anxiety and depression, as stress chemicals also underpin emotional health problems. Emerging understandings of neuroscience show that joyous states rather than calmness are associated with optimal biochemistry, so the goal of each use of EBT is to feel joy. Repeatedly using the tools is designed to rewire faulty stress circuits and promote a natural progression towards positive moods, healthier eating habits, and lasting weight loss.
Her book, "1-2-3 JOY!" and the accompanying EBT app introduce users to this innovative method. The app provides a guided process to help individuals take charge of the underlying causes of their eating habits and manage stress, potentially leading to improved health and sustained weight loss without excessive reliance on medications.
For more details on Emotional Brain Training and to explore the app, visit http://www.ebtconnect.net.
Media Contact
Crystal Gorges, EBT, (727) 977-8612, [email protected], www.ebtconnect.net
SOURCE EBT
Share this article