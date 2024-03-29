Emotional Brain Training: A New Approach to Optimal Health

"The key to optimal health lies in understanding and modifying the brain-behavior patterns that lead to overeating" Dr. Laurel Mellin, PhD. Post this

Dr. Mellin's pioneering method, Emotional Brain Training (EBT), is based on the principle of neuroplasticity—the brain's ability to reorganize itself by forming new neural connections. As stress chemicals are a major driver of overeating, EBT aims to address overeating and binge eating by switching off faulty stress circuits to deactivate those chemicals that ramp up appetite and cravings and activate circuits that unleash chemicals that make it easier to eat healthy, lose weight, and keep it off.

Research has shown that the EBT method has beneficial impacts on anxiety and depression, as stress chemicals also underpin emotional health problems. Emerging understandings of neuroscience show that joyous states rather than calmness are associated with optimal biochemistry, so the goal of each use of EBT is to feel joy. Repeatedly using the tools is designed to rewire faulty stress circuits and promote a natural progression towards positive moods, healthier eating habits, and lasting weight loss.

Her book, "1-2-3 JOY!" and the accompanying EBT app introduce users to this innovative method. The app provides a guided process to help individuals take charge of the underlying causes of their eating habits and manage stress, potentially leading to improved health and sustained weight loss without excessive reliance on medications.

For more details on Emotional Brain Training and to explore the app, visit http://www.ebtconnect.net.

