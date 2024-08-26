Emotional Intelligence Superpower: 'The Emotions Volcano' Helps Kids Control Anger and Develop Emotional Skills

"The Emotions Volcano" empowers children ages 3–7 to manage big emotions and anger, teaching valuable emotional intelligence skills through a fun adventure.

NEW YORK, Aug. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Emotional intelligence isn't just a skill: It's a superpower! The Emotions Volcano helps children know their little emotions volcano can erupt in anger and they have the power to control it with the superpower of emotional intelligence.

Laura and Sid are superheroes with a twist. Their special powers allow them to find, name, and transform BIG emotions and Big feelings. But when a new hotspot appears on their map, the brother-sister team face a fiery emergency. In a small mountain village, a math test has left a classroom of kids simmering with nerves. Nearby, the Rage Peaks begin to smoke and rumble…Can our heroes gain control of the eruption-and their own fears and frustrations-before the situation turns molten?

For many children and their families, emotional literacy can mean the difference between a life of reactive stress, versus calm contentment. The Emotions Volcano is an adventurous picture book for kids aged 3 to 7. Written by seven-year-old Jomo Jesus Thomas Suriel, a multi-published author, the story includes English and Spanish references, plus useful tools for developing emotional intelligence and self-regulation.

"In the tradition of popular children emotions books such as A Little Spot of Anger and the Color Monster, The Emotions Volcano is a groundbreaking vibrant children's book on emotional intelligence." said 7 year old prodigy and author Jomo Jesus Thomas Suriel.

Amazon Kindle Link https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0DF32MB3Z/

ISBN 979-8-9913705-0-9

Author Bios

Jomo Jesus Thomas Suriel is a multi-published author, he is bilingual in Spanish and English. His children's books often include English and Spanish references, plus useful tools for developing emotional intelligence and self-regulation. He is a natural communicator and has a profound understanding of emotional intelligence and self-regulation. Jomo Jesus is a pioneer in the category genre of children's fiction books in the area of emotional intelligence and emotional regulation. He has a fantastic ability of taking complex ideas and simplifying them for young readers. He also studies Mandarin and Hebrew. His books include the series Sid the Super Happy Kid and Laura the Emotions Explorer, The Emotions Volcano, The Angry Vacuum, and the Super Happy Kid Defeats the Angries, and Super Happy Kid in Angry Land. He is a co-founder of the Smart Brain Train Academy that focuses on both emotional intelligence for children and academic learning as well as leadership.

Jomo Gamal Thomas wears many hats as an author, illustrator, artist, attorney, entrepreneur, and game developer. He has developed children's education technology and emotional intelligence apps and is the co-founder of the Positive Peers Learning Software Partners, the Smart Brain Train Academy, ParentsHelpParents.com, and Positive and Mindful Parenting. Jomo has written My First Bible for Kids (Old Testament and New Testament). He was inspired by his son, Jomo Jesus Thomas Suriel, to develop mindful education apps, visual social emotional intelligence learning apps, and early social emotional intelligence learning apps for children on the autistic spectrum, ADHD, and ODD.

Editor

Sandra Clifton, MBA, is an educator, entrepreneur, software developer, and founder of the Clifton Academy in New Jersey. She is the co-founder of the Positive Peers Learning Software and the Smart Brain Train Academy. She is co-author and developer of the EI and IQ Academy for Emotionally Intelligent Children and she is the editor of the Emotions Volcano And My First Bible For Kids. She also co-founded parents help parents.com, change child behavior.com and positive and mindful parenting academy. She focuses on Emotional and Social Intelligence for young school children and parents. She co-founded the Emotional Intelligence Young Leaders Information Academy (EIYL Academy).

