Emotional Tribute To The Power of Pets By The Farmer's Dog Tops List of Most Effective TV Spots In November

Created in-house, the ad – which combines nostalgic home-video footage with a script created using real customer submissions – achieved the highest attention score of all ads tested last month. It also delivered the second-highest level of positive emotions, driven by exceptionally strong feelings of joy, adoration, calmness and trust, all scoring well above the U.S. average.

Each month, the 'Breaking TV Ads Report' combines Kinetiq's real-time TV ad tracking with DAIVID's AI-driven creative analytics to uncover the newly launched TV ads that broke through, including analysis of why they resonated with audiences and what brands can learn from them.

The report features a ranking of the month's top-performing new U.S. TV ads, alongside insights into emerging creative trends. Insights from November's report also include:

USPS delivers second spot. An ad from the United States Postal Service was the second most effective new spot of the month. "Holidays: Connecting Families and Friends for 250 Years" contrasts historic and modern delivery methods to underscore the service's enduring role during the holiday season. Clear branding, repeated visual cues and a strong closing mnemonic also helped it deliver the month's highest brand recall.

Viewers get emotional over Smartsheet. "Smartsheet Collaboration with Operation Smile" – an animated spot from tech company Smartsheet – generated the most intense positive emotions of any new ad in the top 10. Set in a vibrant, imaginative animated world and scored with uplifting music, the ad highlights Smartsheet's collaboration with Operation Smile and was 10% more likely than the average ad to elicit positive emotional responses.

USAA secured two spots in the top 10. Subaru and Apple also made the list – underscoring strong creative performance across multiple categories in November.

Ian Forrester, CEO and founder of DAIVID, said: "'Thanks For Being Our Dogs' is a great example of how authentic storytelling cuts through. By pairing nostalgic home footage with genuine customer submissions, the film captures the everyday moments of care that define the bond between dogs and their owners – and that emotional truth delivered the month's highest effectiveness and strongest attention index.

"But it's not the only brand to melt hearts during November. The campaigns highlighted in this report show the different ways brands can forge meaningful connections, whether it's by leaning into nostalgia, elevating human moments or anchoring their message in purpose."

Kevin Kohn, CEO of Kinetiq, said: "November's top performers remind us that relevance is a powerful multiplier. When brands match their storytelling to a moment – in this case, the season of Thanksgiving defined by family, togetherness and gratitude – audiences respond with higher attention and stronger emotional engagement. It's a great example of how timely creative can drive real impact."

