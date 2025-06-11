Empact Launches Free Safe Harbor Offering Addressing Proposed Requirements in the One Big Beautiful Bill

Empact to offer qualified clean energy project developers free access to software platform to document and manage compliance with Beginning of Construction (BOC) requirements

MONTGOMERY, Texas , June 11, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Empact Technologies (Empact), a leader in compliance and risk management solutions for the energy and infrastructure industries, is responding to an urgent need among clean energy developers to document their projects' Beginning of Construction (BOC), fulfilling a requirement that was included in the version of the One Big Beautiful Bill (OBBB) that was passed by the US House of Representatives on May 22.

Under this version of the bill, any solar, wind, or energy storage project that did not begin construction before 2025 must do so within 60 days of the enactment of the bill to qualify for investment tax credits or production tax credits.

To enable the industry to safe harbor as many projects as possible, Empact is offering their compliance management software at no cost to qualified developers to capture and manage BOC compliance documentation.

Empact's software provides a dedicated BOC compliance repository for each project, enabling developers to manage documentation of either the spending of 5% of the total cost of a facility or the beginning (and continuation) of physical work of a significant nature. Developers can create repositories for an unlimited number of projects. Empact will also provide free access to the safe harbor repository for key stakeholders, such as tax equity investors and tax credit buyers, as well as legal, accounting or other advisory firms.

"Since the OBBB was passed by the House, we have heard from many developers and partners about the urgency of getting BOC documentation in place," Charles Dauber, Empact CEO. "The Senate still needs to do its work, but is anticipating completing the reconciliation process by July, which would give developers until September to meet this new requirement. This offer reflects our commitment to helping the industry overcome challenges while securing the tax credits and incentives. By making our compliance management platform accessible, we aim to empower the community of developers to secure their projects' future."

In addition, Empact offers developers optional services: reviewing the BOC documents on the platform, and managing compliance during construction with continuous physical work. Empact's core business ensures that developers remain in compliance with prevailing wage and apprenticeship (PWA) and domestic content requirements, leveraging a best-in-class team and technology to review every wage-hour, work with contractors to address issues, and provide reporting and certification to developers' counsel, tax equity, and tax credit buyers.

Developers may contact Empact here to learn more about how to qualify for this new no-cost Safe Harbor offer.

About Empact:

Empact is the leading provider of compliance and risk management solutions for the energy and infrastructure industries. Empact is currently engaged with over 13 GW of clean energy projects representing over $3B of tax credit value. Empact's proprietary compliance and risk management software, coupled with our in-house compliance services team, enables successful project financing and risk management. For more information, please see https://www.empacttechnologies.com/

