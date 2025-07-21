Empact Launches NexusIQ™ AI-Native Compliance and Risk Management Platform

Enables clean energy project developers to automating compliance with Prevailing Wage & Apprenticeship, Beginning of Construction, Domestic Content, and other requirements in the One Big Beautiful Bill (OBBB)

MONTGOMERY, Texas, July 21, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Empact Technologies (Empact), a leading provider of compliance and risk management solutions for the energy and infrastructure industries, today announced the launch of NexusIQ™, a groundbreaking AI-native software platform that automates labor and product compliance for clean energy tax credits.

Utility and community-scale clean energy project developers face challenges when seeking to qualify for tax credits:

New regulations under the One Big Beautiful Bill (OBBB), including Beginning of Construction (BOC) deadlines and Foreign Entities of Concern (FEOC) restrictions, further complicate compliance with existing Prevailing Wage & Apprenticeship (PWA) and Domestic Content requirements, increasing administrative burdens and introducing new risks to project financing

Traditional labor compliance software cannot manage the breadth of these requirements, is difficult for contractors to use, and relies on error-prone, manually intensive processes

NexusIQ™ is the first AI-native compliance platform purpose-built for project risk and compliance management. Developed by Empact, it directly addresses the urgent requirements of clean energy tax credits:

Automates compliance across labor, supply chain, and BOC categories

Harnesses AI to collect, analyze, and validate compliance data and documentation

Delivers an intuitive user experience that simplifies documentation, issue resolution, cross-project coordination, and stakeholder communication

"Empact is the largest provider of compliance management software and services, with over 13 GW of clean energy projects across solar, wind, battery storage, clean fuels, and carbon capture sectors. As energy and infrastructure project developers and owners address a range of challenges, from labor and supply chain compliance issues to new regulations, developers, financiers, and owners need more powerful tools to identify, track, and address risks, and to ensure that their projects follow strict guidelines," said Charles Dauber, CEO of Empact Technologies. "NexusIQ™ transforms how the industry approaches compliance – turning what is often a time-intensive, error-prone process into an automated, transparent system that protects projects and tax credits while reducing compliance costs."

NexusIQ™ is designed for utilization by project developers and EPCs who want to leverage AI to manage tax credit compliance, and will be used by Empact to optimize compliance management for the 200+ turnkey projects Empact is current managing.

NexusIQ™'s AI-driven automation and real-time monitoring capabilities ensure contractors and suppliers meet tax credit requirements while dramatically reducing administrative burden and costs.

Key NexusIQ™ features include:

1. AI-optimized compliance analysis

Automated Collection and AI Analysis of Compliance Documents: NexusIQ™'s AI-powered document engine extracts and organizes key data — including wage rates, fringe benefits, job classifications, apprentice hours, and payroll details

Prevailing Wage Analysis: NexusIQ™'s automated checks identify underpayments, misclassifications, and missing fringe benefits

Apprentice Ratio Tracking: NexusIQ™ continuously monitors journeyman-to-apprentice ratios across all trades and projects, then flags ratio shortfalls, unregistered apprentices, and misclassifications in real time

2. Streamlined contractor collaboration and visibility

Smart Issue Collaboration: NexusIQ™'s Compliance Check Engine flags problems and auto-links supporting documentation, so that contractors and project compliance managers can resolve issues together

Integrated Subcontractor Oversight: NexusIQ™ tracks subcontractor compliance in real-time — from onboarding to certified payroll submissions — and automate follow-ups so nothing slips through the cracks

Portfolio-Level Dashboards: With NexusIQ™, users gain real-time visibility into their entire compliance footprint. Benchmark subcontractor performance and identify systemic risks across all projects

3. Utility-grade security: NexusIQ™ fully protects Personal Identifying Information (PII) and utilizes the same secure software and security infrastructure that banks and utilities rely on

About Empact

Empact Technologies is the leading provider of compliance and risk management solutions for the energy and infrastructure industries. Empact's NexusIQ™ AI-native software platform and in-house compliance management services enable project developers/owners, EPCs, and investors to manage project compliance and risk for over 13 GW of solar, wind, battery storage, clean fuels, and carbon capture projects. For more information, please visit https://www.empacttechnologies.com.

