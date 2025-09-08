Empact Technologies Launches Software and Services for new BOC and FEOC Requirements

Industry-leading compliance and risk management firm responds to the new requirements in the One Big Beautiful Bill (OBBB), with Beginning of Construction (BOC) and Foreign Entity of Concern (FEOC) compliance solutions

MONTGOMERY, Texas, Sept. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Empact Technologies (Empact), a leading compliance and risk management firm serving the energy and infrastructure industries, announced the launch of new software and service solutions to address the Beginning of Construction (BOC) and Foreign Entity of Concern (FEOC) requirements enacted in the recent One Big Beautiful Bill (OBBB).

With these offerings, Empact is expanding beyond Prevailing Wage & Apprenticeship (PWA) and domestic content coverage to provide a complete "one-stop shop" for developers seeking to secure tax credits, raise tax equity, and engage in tax credit transfers while benefiting from Empact's industry-leading AI automation, in-house expertise, and certification of compliance backed by a financial guarantee.

Empact's new offerings cover critical challenges that face clean energy project developers today:

Beginning of Construction (BOC): Empact enables developers to establish and maintain proof of the official date when construction on a project commences, which establishes the tax rules that the project must follow. Empact supports both the physical work test, which solar and wind projects over 1.5 MW must use, and the 5% safe harbor

FEOC material assistance compliance: Empact traces the component suppliers of major equipment to document that projects have met or exceeded thresholds limiting sourcing from prohibited foreign entities, which start at 40% of cost for solar/wind and 55% of cost for energy storage beginning January 1, 2026 .

. FEOC taxpayer compliance: Empact can analyze and certify that no entity involved in a tax credit transaction (developer / sponsor, tax equity investor, tax credit buyer) are a FEOC, nor that a FEOC can exercise 'effective control' over a project.

"The OBBB and IRS Notice 2025-42 have fundamentally changed the tax credit compliance landscape for clean energy projects," said Charles Dauber, CEO. "These new software and services are well-aligned with Empact's existing labor and supply chain capabilities, and we're eager to take a leading role in providing the industry with a comprehensive compliance program."

Empact is trusted by developers and owners of over 13 GW of projects - including solar, wind, energy storage, and clean fuels - with managing compliance for tax credits valued at over $3 billion. Empact's team leverages the AI-native NexusIQ™ platform to efficiently ensure that labor and supply chain requirements are met, while providing visibility to tax equity investors and other stakeholders.

About Empact

Empact Technologies is the leading provider of compliance and risk management solutions for the energy and infrastructure industries. Empact's NexusIQ™ AI-native software platform and in-house compliance management services enable project developers/owners, EPCs, and investors to manage project compliance and risk for over 13 GW of solar, wind, battery storage, clean fuels, and carbon capture projects. For more information, please visit https://www.empacttechnologies.com.

