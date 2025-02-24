EMPAVA brings the heat (and the cold) to Vegas as Best of KBIS finalist and DesignBites presenter

Big things are coming to #KBIS2025! Empava is unveiling an industry-first hot/cold plunge tub with record breaking temps, along with other stunning new designs like an iridescent tub & tabletop pizza oven. See you at booth #W2335 in Las Vegas! Post this

Hot/Cold Plunge Indoor Tub: The only residential tub offering dual basins with up to a 113°F hot soak and down to a 37.4°F cold plunge in one unit, it eliminates the need for ice bags or cleanup. Bringing spa-quality contrast therapy home, this cryotherapy-inspired tub is trending for its ability to reduce inflammation, boost circulation, release endorphins, and enhance muscle recovery.

67-Inch Freestanding Iridescent Tub: This eye-catching tub boasts a blue diamond finish, beautifully designed to stand out in any bathroom, 28 powerful massaging and bubble jets, and a spacious 49.2-inch basin length with a 14.55-inch soaking depth for ultimate comfort. Also available in Silver, Green, Aquamarine, and Diamond finishes to complete any design.

Tabletop Pizza Oven: This tabletop oven combines the robust performance of our full-sized pizza-oven with a compact, portable design. Crafted from durable stainless steel with 1.25-inch brick insulation, it rapidly preheats up to 1040°F in minutes. Its sleek Italian design offers easy press-ignition and both gas and firewood options.

Live mermaid photo op & giveaway: Snap a picture with the mermaid and share it on social media to enter for a chance to win any EMPAVA product up to $1,000 .

. Craps table experience: Play for free and compete for top prizes, including $500 in cash and a Tabletop Pizza Oven.

EMPAVA will also be featured on the Hard Hat Media Tour during the first day of the show. Learn more at empava.com or on the show directory: https://kbis2025.smallworldlabs.com/co/empava-appliances-inc.

About EMPAVA

At EMPAVA, designers and manufacturers of kitchen and bath products, we are innovators aiming to revolutionize outdated design, dreamers who constantly pursue innovation, and doers that implement meaningful improvements. From refined, high-performance ranges and powerful range hoods, gas ranges, cooktops, ovens and pizza ovens, to stylish outdoor, freestanding and whirlpool tubs, EMPAVA creates unique and elegantly designed kitchen and bath products at less than premium pricing. For more information about EMPAVA and its full suite of kitchen and bath products, visit https://EMPAVA.com/.

