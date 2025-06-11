Empava Rolls Out Heavy-Duty Countertop Dual-Fuel Outdoor Pizza Oven

Designed for a brick base or sturdy countertop, this oversized unit brings wood-fired flavor and gas-fired speed to backyard cooking
LOS ANGELES, June 11, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Empava launches a new Countertop Dual-Fuel Outdoor Pizza Oven that delivers restaurant-style cooking performance with both gas and firewood fuel options. Reaching up to 1,040 degrees, the oven brings authentic, high-heat pizza making to outdoor kitchens and backyard spaces.
"It's much larger than you think. This heavy-duty pizza oven is built to sit on a brick base or outdoor counter, delivering higher heat and more cooking space for evening entertaining," said Ricky Cheng, President of EMPAVA.
KEY FEATURES:
- Large Format Design: Dimensions measure 39.76 inches wide, 33.74 inches deep, and 55.3 inches high. It requires stationary placement on a countertop, pedestal, or large portable cart.
- Dual-Fuel Flexibility: Compatible with both liquefied gas and firewood to suit different cooking styles.
- Extreme Heat Output: Reaches up to 1,040 degrees for fast, authentic pizza baking.
- High-Powered Performance: Delivers 460,000 BTU per hour gas power output.
- Durable Construction: Stainless steel body with 1.25-inch fire brick insulation for superior heat retention.
- Built-In Control Features: Includes chimney and mechanical thermometer for accurate temperature monitoring.
- Comprehensive Accessories: Comes with a square pizza spatula, pizza tray, cleaning brush, rocking pizza cutter, and heat-resistant glove.
About EMPAVA
At EMPAVA, designers and manufacturers of kitchen and bath products, we are innovators aiming to revolutionize outdated design, dreamers who constantly pursue innovation, and doers that implement meaningful improvements. From refined, high-performance ranges and powerful range hoods, gas ranges, cooktops, ovens and pizza ovens, to stylish outdoor, freestanding and whirlpool tubs, EMPAVA creates unique and elegantly designed kitchen and bath products at less than premium pricing. For more information about EMPAVA and its full suite of kitchen and bath products, visit https://EMPAVA.com/.
