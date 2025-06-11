Empava Rolls Out Heavy-Duty Countertop Dual-Fuel Outdoor Pizza Oven

Designed for a brick base or sturdy countertop, this oversized unit brings wood-fired flavor and gas-fired speed to backyard cooking

LOS ANGELES, June 11, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Empava launches a new Countertop Dual-Fuel Outdoor Pizza Oven that delivers restaurant-style cooking performance with both gas and firewood fuel options. Reaching up to 1,040 degrees, the oven brings authentic, high-heat pizza making to outdoor kitchens and backyard spaces.

"It's much larger than you think. This heavy-duty pizza oven is built to sit on a brick base or outdoor counter, delivering higher heat and more cooking space for evening entertaining," said Ricky Cheng, President of EMPAVA.