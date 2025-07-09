Empava's Hot/Cold Plunge Indoor Tub marks an industry-first with widest temperature range in one unit

🔥 @Empava introduces the industry's first hot/cold indoor plunge tub for residential use that offers 37.4°F to 113°F temps, for the ultimate at-home contrast therapy experience! ❄️ https://empava.com/ Post this

KEY FEATURES OF THE HOT/COLD PLUNGE INDOOR TUB:

Dual-Basin Design: Marking the first residential tub to offer a 113°F hot soak and 37.4°F cold plunge in one unit, it offers true contrast therapy in the privacy of the home.

Health & Recovery Benefits: The dual-temperature plunges work together to improve circulation, reduce inflammation, and enhance muscle recovery.

Massaging Jets: 22 powerful jets are strategically placed to target key muscle groups, helping to alleviate body tension and further enhance muscle recovery.

Two Spacious Basins: Designed for two adults, the tub features a 15-inch soaking depth and 44.6-inch basin lengths to ensure full submersion and maximum comfort.

For more information about the Hot/Cold Plunge Indoor Tub, please visit https://empava.com/.

About EMPAVA

At EMPAVA, designers and manufacturers of kitchen and bath products, we are innovators aiming to revolutionize outdated design, dreamers who constantly pursue innovation, and doers that implement meaningful improvements. From refined, high-performance ranges and powerful range hoods, gas ranges, cooktops, ovens and pizza ovens, to stylish outdoor, freestanding and whirlpool tubs, EMPAVA creates unique and elegantly designed kitchen and bath products at less than premium pricing. For more information about EMPAVA and its full suite of kitchen and bath products, visit https://EMPAVA.com/.

