Empava's Hot/Cold Plunge Indoor Tub marks an industry-first with widest temperature range in one unit

Homeowners can enjoy spa-quality contrast therapy from 37.4°F to 113°F—no ice bags needed
LOS ANGELES, July 9, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- EMPAVA's Hot/Cold Plunge Indoor Tub is the only residential tub in the industry that delivers a hot soak up to 113°F and a cold plunge down to 37.4°F, all within a single unit. Designed to bring spa-level contrast therapy home, it enhances recovery and relaxation without the hassle of ice bags or complicated cleanup, setting a new standard in home wellness.
"Contrast therapy is gaining popularity in the health and wellness space for its ability to reduce inflammation, boost circulation, release endorphins for mood and stress relief, and promote muscles recovery–and we're thrilled to introduce that into the privacy of the home," said Ricky Cheng, President of EMPAVA.
KEY FEATURES OF THE HOT/COLD PLUNGE INDOOR TUB:
- Dual-Basin Design: Marking the first residential tub to offer a 113°F hot soak and 37.4°F cold plunge in one unit, it offers true contrast therapy in the privacy of the home.
- Health & Recovery Benefits: The dual-temperature plunges work together to improve circulation, reduce inflammation, and enhance muscle recovery.
- Massaging Jets: 22 powerful jets are strategically placed to target key muscle groups, helping to alleviate body tension and further enhance muscle recovery.
- Two Spacious Basins: Designed for two adults, the tub features a 15-inch soaking depth and 44.6-inch basin lengths to ensure full submersion and maximum comfort.
For more information about the Hot/Cold Plunge Indoor Tub, please visit https://empava.com/.
About EMPAVA
At EMPAVA, designers and manufacturers of kitchen and bath products, we are innovators aiming to revolutionize outdated design, dreamers who constantly pursue innovation, and doers that implement meaningful improvements. From refined, high-performance ranges and powerful range hoods, gas ranges, cooktops, ovens and pizza ovens, to stylish outdoor, freestanding and whirlpool tubs, EMPAVA creates unique and elegantly designed kitchen and bath products at less than premium pricing. For more information about EMPAVA and its full suite of kitchen and bath products, visit https://EMPAVA.com/.
Media Contact
Louie Sosa, Merlot Marketing, 9162859835, [email protected], merlotmarketing.com
SOURCE EMPAVA
