EMPAVA's new line of outdoor hot tubs are infused with therapeutic qualities

"As homeowners look to maximize their living space, creating an outdoor sanctuary in the backyard or deck is a great way to seamlessly extend the home for serene, secluded relaxation or as a hub for social gatherings," said Ricky Cheng, President of EMPAVA.

KEY FEATURES OF THE 5-PERSON LUXURY HYDROMASSAGE OUTDOOR HOT TUB:

Spacious Interior: Boasting a generous 387-gallon interior, the hot tub is our largest on the market at 87- by 87-inches, effortlessly accommodating five adults with ample room to stretch out comfortably.

Deep-Tissue Hydromassage: Bathers can indulge in spa-style relaxation with health benefits that include hydrotherapy, with 41 strategically placed adjustable water jets that receive ample power through a 2HP-by2HP water pump, to target key muscles and reduce body tension from every seat.

Customizable LED Lighting: The tub incorporates 16 color-changing LED lights throughout, each with its own therapeutic property to put the mind and body at ease through chromotherapy. To help alleviate stress, blue or purple light options foster a soothing environment, while the yellow or orange offer mood enhancing qualities.

Built-in Bluetooth System: Create the perfect ambiance to unwind after a long day with the music genre of your choosing, with clear sound through the two Bluetooth speakers.

For more information about the Freestanding Whirlpool Luxury Outdoor Hot Tub, please visit https://ibathtub.com/.

About EMPAVA

At EMPAVA, designers and manufacturers of kitchen and bath products, we are innovators aiming to revolutionize outdated design, dreamers who constantly pursue innovation, and doers that implement meaningful improvements. From refined, high-performance ranges and powerful range hoods, gas ranges, cooktops, ovens and pizza ovens, to stylish outdoor, freestanding and whirlpool tubs, EMPAVA creates unique and elegantly designed kitchen and bath products at less than premium pricing. For more information about EMPAVA and its full suite of kitchen and bath products, visit https://EMPAVA.com/.

