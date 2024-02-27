EMPAVA's reveals Best of KBIS and DesignBites finalist at KBIS 2024 in Las Vegas

We're excited to introduce our latest collection of products that are meticulously crafted to empower individuals to personalize their living space. Post this

"In response to the rising trend of homeowners prioritizing time spent at home, we're excited to introduce our latest collection of products that are meticulously crafted to empower individuals to personalize their living space, showcasing their own unique style and needs," said Ricky Cheng, President of EMPAVA.

NEW PRODUCT RELEASES INCLUDE

Arianna Innovation Series Induction Range: The 36-inch range is the industry's first with a 4,000-watt center heating zone for residential use, with the ability to maintain a consistent 400 watts. It showcases diamond-etched knobs with unique teal LED lighting, a heavy-weight handle with champagne-colored end caps, and a proprietary MagniBridge™ technology syncing the flanking burners for a spacious cooking surface.

EMPV-75JT901 Whirlpool Bathtub: Homeowners can indulge in spa-style relaxation for two with the spacious, above average 20.47-in. soaking depth, a serene waterfall feature, and therapeutic benefits including hydrotherapy through 69 strategically placed massaging jets and chromotherapy with 27 customizable lights.

Tabletop Pizza Oven: Delivering the robust performance of our full-sized pizza oven in a compact, portable package, the tabletop oven is crafted with durable stainless-steel and thick brick insulation to rapidly pre-heat up to 1040°F in minutes. The sleek, Italian style design is available in a red or black finish.

EMPAVA will be hosting a live mermaid in this year's booth, where attendees are invited to take a photo and post on social media, to be entered to win the new Whirlpool Bathtub. Learn more on the show directory: https://kbis2024.smallworldlabs.com/exhibitors/exhibitor/217.

About EMPAVA

At EMPAVA, designers and manufacturers of kitchen and bath products, we are innovators aiming to revolutionize outdated design, dreamers who constantly pursue innovation, and doers that implement meaningful improvements. From refined, high-performance ranges and powerful range hoods, gas ranges, cooktops, ovens and pizza ovens, to stylish outdoor, freestanding and whirlpool tubs, EMPAVA creates unique and elegantly designed kitchen and bath products at less than premium pricing. For more information about EMPAVA and its full suite of kitchen and bath products, visit https://EMPAVA.com/.

