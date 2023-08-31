EMPAVA's spacious new Dual Zone Wine Cooler accommodates 160 bottles

Whether you're an entertainer, a sommelier, or wine enthusiast, our dual zone wine fridge ensures your beverage remains fresh and chilled to perfection. Tweet this

KEY FEATURES OF THE 70-INCH FREESTANDING DUAL ZONE WINE COOLER:

Sophisticated, modern design: The sleek, yet durable stainless-steel design features digital controls, soft blue LED lighting, French doors with a convenient 100-degree opening, and double layered tempered glass windows to see your beverage selection while protecting them from light exposure.

Dual cooling zones: Two separate cooling zones provide the ideal temperature for wine chilled to perfection, ranging from 40 to 50 degrees Fahrenheit in the upper region and 50 to 66 degrees Fahrenheit in the lower.

Large storage capacity: Hosting is a breeze with the cooler's generous 14.2 cu. ft. interior to effortlessly store up to 160 wine bottles or varying sizes, and adjustable or removeable beech wood shelving to accommodate larger items.

Energy-saving convection fans: Achieve optimal cooling levels through three innovative, energy-saving convection fans and a powerful compressor, designed to evenly distribute cold air throughout, preserving wine for extended periods.

Safety feature: For added safety, the cooler's childproof lock prevents children or unwanted guests from entering.

For more information about the 70-inch Freestanding Dual Zone Wine Cooler, please visit https://empava.com/.

About EMPAVA

EMPAVA, designer and manufacturer of kitchen and bath products, offers more choices and more ways to purchase sleek, elegant and affordable kitchen and bath products online. From refined, high-performance ranges and powerful range hoods, gas ranges, cooktops and ovens, to stylish freestanding and whirlpool air bathtubs, EMPAVA creates unique and elegantly designed kitchen and bath products at less than premium pricing. For more information about EMPAVA and its full suite of kitchen and bath products, visit https://EMPAVA.com/.

