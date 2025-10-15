'EmPHasize Your Health' During Pulmonary Hypertension Awareness Month

"PH affects people in many ways, and highlighting personal experiences along with resources and self-care tips helps build understanding of this condition," said Traci Stewart, chair of PHA's Board of Trustees. Post this

PH is a serious condition that affects people of all ages, sexes, races, or social or ethnic backgrounds, yet it remains significantly underdiagnosed and misunderstood, even among health care providers. PH contributes to more than 18,000 adult deaths annually in the United States and while some types can be classified as a rare disease without a known cause it can also develop from more common conditions such as left heart disease, congenital heart disease, sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease or connective tissue disease. Symptoms, including shortness of breath, fatigue and chest pain, are often mistaken for other conditions, dangerously delaying diagnosis. While PH has no cure, early diagnosis and proper treatment can extend and improve quality of life.

"This awareness month, we're reminding the PH community about the importance of caring for overall health," said Traci Stewart, chair of PHA's Board of Trustees. "PH affects people in many ways, and highlighting personal experiences along with resources and self-care tips helps build understanding of this condition while underscoring the need for early diagnosis, comprehensive treatment and support for both body and mind. PHA staff and leadership remain committed to improving and extending the lives of those affected by PH."

PHA's outreach during November includes social media, advocacy, education and fundraising efforts. PHA's PH Awareness Month digital toolkit includes social media profile and cover images, infographics, downloadable fact sheets and flyers, and other elements to raise awareness throughout the month.

Notable PH Awareness Month Activities

From Awareness to Action: Advocating for the PH Community

Join PHA for an advocacy webinar on Tuesday, Nov. 4, at 2 p.m. EST/7 p.m. UTC. Jaeger Spratt, PHA's advocacy and treatment access program manager, will review key legislation affecting the PH community, including updates on the SOAR Act, and demonstrate how to use PHA's Action Center to connect directly with lawmakers.

CTEPH Awareness Day

On Wednesday, Nov. 12, PHA will raise awareness about chronic thromboembolic pulmonary hypertension, a rare form of PH caused by blood clots in the lungs that harden over time and impede blood flow. Up to 5% of people who've had a pulmonary embolism (blood clots in the lungs) may develop CTEPH.

To mark CTEPH Awareness Day, join PHA's webinar, "Steps to Building an Effective CTEPH Care Plan," on Nov. 12, at 2 p.m. EST/7 p.m. UTC. PH specialists will discuss the key steps in building an effective CTEPH treatment plan, including which specialists should be part of the care team, surgical and non-surgical treatment options and how to find the plan that works best for you.

CTEPH Virtual Support Group Meeting

On Tuesday, Nov. 18, PHA will host a nationwide virtual support group for anyone living with CTEPH to share experiences and receive support. The meeting will be held at 8 p.m. EST via Zoom and facilitated by a PHA support group leader.

More information about PH, the "EmPHasize Your Health" campaign and how to raise awareness can be found at PHAssociation.org/AwarenessMonth.

About the Pulmonary Hypertension Association

Headquartered in Washington, D.C., the Pulmonary Hypertension Association is the oldest and largest nonprofit patient association dedicated to the pulmonary hypertension community. Pulmonary hypertension is a rare, chronic and life-threatening lung condition for which no cure currently exists. PHA's mission is to extend and improve the lives of those affected by PH. To achieve this mission, PHA engages people with PH and their families, caregivers, health care providers and researchers worldwide. who work together to advocate for the PH community, provide support to patients, caregivers and families, offer up-to-date education and information on PH, improve quality patient care and fund and promote research. For more information, visit PHAssociation.org and connect with PHA on Bluesky, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook.

