Empify Is A Top Financial Service Company On This Year's Inc. 5000 List

#652 overall

#25 in Atlanta, GA

#49 in the Financial Services Industry

#27 in the State of Georgia

1st Time on the Inc. 5000 List

"Our inclusion on the Inc. 5000 list is a testament to the impact of our mission to provide financial education and resources to adults and children, especially those traditionally overlooked," said Ashley M. Fox, Founder and CEO of Empify. "Securing a top 50 spot in the finance industry, on our first attempt, highlights the dedication of our team and the trust our community places in us. We are excited to continue driving innovation and empowerment in financial education."

Empify is dedicated to transforming financial education and has empowered over 2 million individuals since 2017, facilitating nearly ten million dollars in stock market investments through its engaging and accessible membership-based app, The WealthBuilders Community in just the past two years. The company offers a suite of tools and resources designed to demystify finance, enabling users to take control of their financial futures. Through its educational initiatives and community engagement, Empify continues to inspire individuals to achieve financial independence and success.

Empify is revolutionizing the fintech landscape by providing innovative solutions that bridge the gap between Wall Street knowledge and application for the everyday individual. With a focus on accessibility and impact, Empify is committed to making financial literacy a reality for all.

The Inc. 5000 class of 2024 represents companies that have achieved rapid revenue growth while navigating inflationary pressures, the pandemic, rising costs of capital, and hiring challenges. This recognition marks a significant milestone for Empify and its mission to transform financial education.

About Empify:

Empify, founded by Ashley M. Fox, is a leading advocate for financial education and empowerment. The organization is dedicated to providing individuals, particularly those from minority communities, with the knowledge and tools needed to secure their financial future and build wealth. Empify collaborates with various entities to make financial education accessible to all.

