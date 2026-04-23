Empire Asset Finance Adds Katharine Rudzitis as Vice President, Direct Originations

Empire Asset Finance, LLC ("Empire") has added Katharine Rudzitis as Vice President, Direct Originations, further expanding the firm's direct origination capabilities as it continues to scale its equipment finance platform serving middle-market, private equity-sponsored, and non-sponsored companies.

NEW YORK, April 23, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Empire Asset Finance, LLC ("Empire") has added Katharine Rudzitis as Vice President, Direct Originations, further expanding the firm's direct origination capabilities as it continues to scale its equipment finance platform serving middle-market, private equity-sponsored, and non-sponsored companies.

Rudzitis brings more than a decade of experience originating and executing asset-backed transactions for North American businesses. She partners closely with corporate borrowers, private equity sponsors, and advisors to deliver flexible, tailored equipment financing solutions across a wide range of company stages and credit profiles.

Prior to joining Empire, Rudzitis spent ten years at Macquarie Group, where she focused on providing equipment finance solutions for clients across the manufacturing, industrial, commodity, and technology sectors.

"Katharine brings deep experience navigating complex equipment and asset-backed transactions and a thoughtful, solutions-oriented approach to serving middle-market clients," said Rick Rockhold, CEO of Empire. "She understands how to deliver flexible capital solutions that align with sponsor and borrower objectives, and we are excited to have her join Empire as we continue to grow our direct origination platform."

"Her institutional background and disciplined approach to sourcing and executing transactions are highly aligned with how we operate," said Mike Miroshnikov, Chief Operating Officer and Chief Credit Officer of Empire. "Katharine brings a strong ability to navigate complex situations, combined with a structured, process-driven mindset that supports consistency and high-quality outcomes across a wide range of client needs."

In her role, Rudzitis will focus on expanding Empire's direct origination efforts and deepening relationships with private equity sponsors, corporate borrowers, and advisors.

Rudzitis holds a BA in Mathematics, English, and Classics from Amherst College.

About Empire Asset Finance, LLC

Empire Asset Finance, LLC is a direct private credit lender focused on mid-to large-ticket equipment financing solutions for underserved middle-market companies. Backed by Arena Investors LP, Empire delivers flexible capital structures, white-glove service, and technology-driven execution that empowers businesses to grow while preserving liquidity.

About Arena Investors, LP

Arena Investors, LP is a global institutional asset manager founded in 2015 by Daniel Zwirn, a veteran investor with over two decades of experience building alternative asset platforms. Arena is a global multi-strategy investment firm with approximately $4.6 billion of assets under management and programmatic capital as of June 30, 2025. The firm is a subsidiary of Arena Investors Group Holdings ("AIGH"). AIGH, along with its affiliate, Ceres Life Insurance, comprises the Westaim Corporation (TSXV: "WED"), an integrated asset management and life insurance and annuity provider.

Media Contact

Rick Rockhold, Empire Asset Finance, LLC, 1 7189643439, [email protected], http://www.empireassetfinance.com/

SOURCE Empire Asset Finance, LLC