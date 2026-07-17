Empire Asset Finance, LLC Secures Senior Warehouse Credit Facility with Bank OZK to Expand Equipment Financing Platform

"We were highly selective in choosing our first institutional warehouse lending partner, and Bank OZK stood out because of its experience, responsiveness, and relationship-oriented approach. This facility positions us for disciplined, long-term growth." Post this

The warehouse facility will finance capital leases, operating leases, loans, and sale-leaseback transactions across a broad range of equipment types and industries, allowing Empire to provide borrowers with competitive financing backed by a stable, long-term funding source.

"Closing our first institutional warehouse facility is an important milestone in the evolution of Empire," said Rick Rockhold, Chief Executive Officer of Empire. "As origination volume continues to grow, having access to efficient, scalable funding enables us to offer competitive pricing while maintaining the speed, flexibility, and certainty of execution our clients expect. We are excited to partner with Bank OZK and look forward to building a long-term relationship together."

"Bank OZK has built an outstanding reputation as a leading lender with deep expertise in specialty finance," said Mike Miroshnikov, Chief Operating Officer and Chief Credit Officer of Empire. "We were highly selective in choosing our first institutional warehouse lending partner, and Bank OZK stood out because of its experience, responsiveness, and relationship-oriented approach. This facility positions us for disciplined, long-term growth."

"Empire has assembled an experienced management team with a clear long-term vision and strong sponsor backing," said Matt Conley, Director, Lender Finance Group at Bank OZK. "We are pleased to provide our support in this credit facility."

About Bank OZK

Bank OZK (Nasdaq: OZK) is a regional bank providing innovative financial solutions delivered by expert bankers with a relentless pursuit of excellence. Established in 1903, Bank OZK conducts banking operations in 268 offices in nine states including Arkansas, Georgia, Florida, Texas, North Carolina, Tennessee, New York, California, and Mississippi and had $41.7 billion in total assets as of March 31, 2026. For more information, visit ozk.com.

Media Contact

Mike Miroshnikov, Empire Asset Finance, LLC, 1 (415) 425-9994, [email protected], https://empireassetfinance.com/

SOURCE Empire Asset Finance, LLC