Empire Casting Director Set To Release New Movie SURVIVAL Which Focuses On The Treatment of Black Female Kidnap Victims By The Police

Executive producer and veteran casting director Leah Daniels Butler (Empire, All American, and Coming 2 America) along with Henry Butler of 1oneninety5 production company, teamed up with director Damon Jamal of In Yo Face Filmworks to produce the award-winning film, Survival (Best Dramatic Film, Best Director) starring Elise Neal (Logan, Hustle & Flow) as Tally FrugI, Demetrius Grosse (Fear of the Walking Dead, Straight Outta Compton), as her husband Will FrugI and Dylan McNamara as the maniac Dax Lugast (First Kill, Ambition).
LOS ANGELES, Sept. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- This gripping film, written by Damon Jamal and Dave Eisenstark, immediately draws you into the dilemma that Tally faces as her husband Will has to try and locate her with no support from the police, as he attempts to rescue her from Dax Lugast, who just killed a cop. It is an intense thriller that reveals the imperfections of Tally, her relationship with her husband, and the perceptions of Black women as kidnap victims.
"We are excited to team up with Damon Jamal as executive producers on this project" said Leah Daniels Butler of 1oneninety5 Productions. "As a casting director for over 30 years I've always wanted to put together a film from the ground up. Our partnership has created an outstanding film."
About In Yo Face Filmworks
In Yo FACE Filmworks was established in 2007 by Damon Jamal in the San Francisco Bay Area first known for exciting music videos and hip-hop documentaries. After becoming one of the top video production companies they moved their office to Los Angeles to create feature films. For more information visit www.InYoFaceFilm.com.
About 1oneninety5 Productions
1oneninety5 is a production company established in 2016 by Leah and Henry Butler that specializes in telling diverse stories. For more information visit www.1oneninety5.com.
