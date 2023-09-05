Empire Casting Director Set To Release New Movie SURVIVAL Which Focuses On The Treatment of Black Female Kidnap Victims By The Police

Executive producer and veteran casting director Leah Daniels Butler (Empire, All American, and Coming 2 America) along with Henry Butler of 1oneninety5 production company, teamed up with director Damon Jamal of In Yo Face Filmworks to produce the award-winning film, Survival (Best Dramatic Film, Best Director) starring Elise Neal (Logan, Hustle & Flow) as Tally FrugI, Demetrius Grosse (Fear of the Walking Dead, Straight Outta Compton), as her husband Will FrugI and Dylan McNamara as the maniac Dax Lugast (First Kill, Ambition).

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- This gripping film, written by Damon Jamal and Dave Eisenstark, immediately draws you into the dilemma that Tally faces as her husband Will has to try and locate her with no support from the police, as he attempts to rescue her from Dax Lugast, who just killed a cop. It is an intense thriller that reveals the imperfections of Tally, her relationship with her husband, and the perceptions of Black women as kidnap victims.