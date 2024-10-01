Empire Energy Offshore and Sarens Sign MOU to Raise U.S. Offshore Wind Infrastructure to New Heights

"By working with Sarens, we can offer our clients a full-service solution from start to finish, positioning ourselves as leaders in the renewable energy space." Mike Milledge, Senior Director of Offshore Wind at Empire Energy Partners. Post this

Expanding Offshore Wind with a Comprehensive One-Stop Solution

By working together they aim to meet the increasing demand for domestic offshore wind projects by offering an integrated solution. Empire Energy Offshore will lead as the primary EPC contractor, while Sarens will provide critical heavy lifting, transport, and engineering support, ensuring projects are completed safely and efficiently.

Sarens brings a wealth of global experience in offshore wind, having executed projects across Europe and beyond. Their expertise in managing heavy transport and installation for large-scale offshore projects has been demonstrated through their involvement in projects like the Coastal Virginia Offshore Wind Farm, the largest offshore wind development in the U.S.

"This partnership will allow us to expand our services in the U.S. offshore wind market," said Mike Milledge, Senior Director of Offshore Wind at Empire Energy Partners. "By working with Sarens, we can offer our clients a full-service solution from start to finish, positioning ourselves as leaders in the renewable energy space."

Sarens' Proven Track Record in Offshore Wind

Sarens is no stranger to offshore wind projects, having played a critical role in the Coastal Virginia Offshore Wind farm and global projects across Europe and Asia. In the North Sea, Sarens has supported major offshore wind farms through its work with Verbrugge Terminals in the Netherlands, while in Taiwan and South Korea, Sarens has been instrumental in delivering heavy lifting and transport solutions for large-scale offshore and floating wind projects. This extensive experience highlights Sarens' long-term commitment to offshore wind worldwide.

Steven Sarens, Managing Director of Sarens Projects USA, added: "We are excited to collaborate with Empire Energy Offshore to provide our industry-leading heavy lifting and transport solutions to the offshore wind market. By working together, we can offer a seamless, integrated service that will streamline project execution and ensure the success of offshore wind developments in the U.S."

Media Contact

James Rudoni, Empire Energy Partners, 44 07815896569, [email protected], www.empireenergypartners.com

Sarah Dehollander, Sarens, 32 471 635 098, [email protected], www.sarens.com

SOURCE Empire Energy Partners