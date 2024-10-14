Empire Energy Partners and Herrick Corporation Forge Steel Alliance to Propel Offshore Wind

"This joint venture marks a critical milestone in our ongoing efforts to strengthen the U.S. offshore wind supply chain," said Mike Milledge, Senior Director of Offshore Wind at Empire Energy Partners. Post this

As the U.S. offshore wind sector rapidly expands, the need for robust domestic manufacturing and construction capabilities is more critical than ever. Empire Energy Offshore and The Herrick Corporation are poised to address this demand by exploring the potential to manufacture key components, including monopiles, transition pieces (TPs), towers, and secondary steel for both fixed and floating offshore wind projects. This collaboration aims to leverage Herrick's extensive steel production expertise and Empire Energy's comprehensive EPC capabilities to enhance the supply chain's capacity, supporting the sector's continued growth. Additionally, the joint venture is complimented by our existing collaborations with Sarens and Largo Concrete, strengthening our combined manufacturing and construction offering.

Comprehensive Solutions for the Offshore Wind Industry

The joint venture is strategically positioned to deliver a full spectrum of offshore wind solutions. Beyond the potential production of essential components, the partnership will explore opportunities to develop and build facilities dedicated to the manufacturing of wind turbine generator (WTG) components, including nacelles, blades, towers, monopiles, transition pieces, and secondary steel. Empire Energy Offshore and Herrick Corporation combine their strengths in engineering, manufacturing, and construction to offer end-to-end solutions that meet the evolving needs of offshore wind developers.

A Catalyst for Domestic Energy Innovation

"This joint venture marks a critical milestone in our ongoing efforts to strengthen the U.S. offshore wind supply chain," said Mike Milledge, Senior Director of Offshore Wind at Empire Energy Partners. "By combining our expertise with Herrick Corporation's industry-leading steel manufacturing capabilities, we are well-positioned to support the nation's renewable energy goals with a focus on quality, scalability, and sustainability."

Robert Hazleton, CEO of The Herrick Corporation, added, "The ability to combine engineering, procurement and fabrication at scale into a single entity is the key to cost-effective domestic production of floating bases and monopiles. This partnership results in the technical acumen, logistics support and access to deep water ports required to scale operations to meet future demands."

Supporting America's Energy Transition

The joint venture aligns with the U.S. government's commitment to expanding offshore wind capacity and fostering domestic job creation. By focusing on local manufacturing and leveraging deepwater ports, this partnership supports the creation of high-quality union and non-union jobs and contributes to the revitalization of port communities. The collaboration is set to play a pivotal role in the acceleration of the nation's transition to clean energy, ensuring that these efforts are underpinned by American-made products and services.

