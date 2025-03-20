Empire Freezing & Drying Secures Exclusive Sunkist® License for Freeze-Dried Products

"Sunkist is a brand synonymous with exceptional quality and high standards, making this partnership a natural fit for our commitment to delivering top-tier freeze-dried products to consumers." -David Rosenberg, CEO of Empire Freezing & Drying. Post this

"Empire Freezing & Drying's expertise in freeze-dried products aligns perfectly with Sunkist's dedication to quality and innovation," said Mark Madden, VP of Licensing & Marketing at Sunkist Growers, Inc. "We are excited to partner on this endeavor and look forward to delighting consumers with a new range of premium fruit products."

The company's state-of-the-art Newark facility and advanced freeze-drying technology enable it to offer high-quality, U.S.-grown fruit at competitive prices—a key differentiator in a market previously dominated by imported brands. "We recognized that launching a freeze-dried fruit brand under the Sunkist name would align with the highest standards of quality and consumer trust," Rosenberg explained. "As a direct manufacturer rather than an intermediary, we have the unique ability to offer superior products while maintaining competitive pricing."

Beyond traditional Sunkist freeze-dried fruit slices, Empire is also introducing Sunkist freeze-dried fruit purees with chocolate-flavored coating, a first-of-its-kind innovation in the category. By utilizing advanced freeze-drying techniques, the company preserves the natural flavors and nutrients, offering a unique alternative to conventional coated fruit snacks.

As consumer demand for freeze-dried products continues to grow, Empire is strategically positioned to expand its industry footprint. "Consumers increasingly recognize freeze-dried foods as premium, convenient, and health-conscious options," Rosenberg noted. "We are proud to lead this evolution alongside Sunkist."

To learn more about Empire Freezing & Drying's innovative new Sunkist-branded freeze-dried products, visit https://empiredrying.com or reach out to [email protected].

About Empire Freezing & Drying

Empire Freezing & Drying is a leading innovator in the freeze-dried and quick-freezing industry, specializing in individual quick freezing (IQF), freeze drying, chocolate enrobing, and powder processing. Established in 2018, the company brings over 35 years of expertise in delivering high-quality, innovative food solutions. Operating out of a 25,000 sq. ft. state-of-the-art facility in Newark, NJ, Empire has pioneered a range of unique freeze-dried products. With a commitment to premium quality, sustainability, and cutting-edge R&D, Empire holds multiple industry certifications, including USDA Organic, FDA, SQF, COR, and OU Kosher.

About Sunkist

Sunkist Growers is a citrus marketing cooperative, founded in 1893, which is owned by and operated for thousands of family farmers growing citrus in California and Arizona. For more information, visit http://www.sunkist.com.

Media Contact

Jordan Lee, Empire Freezing & Drying, 7279778887, [email protected], https://empiredrying.com/

SOURCE Empire Freezing & Drying