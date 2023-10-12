Empire State Planning Group Selects Affiliated Advisors for Growth Platform

Osaic's depth of resources along with the dedicated advisor support model of Affiliated Advisors is the winning combination that we have been in search of and we are very excited for our next chapter of growth. Tweet this

"Affiliated Advisors was an easy choice as we looked at various options to accelerate the growth of our firm," Schlueter said. "Osaic's depth of resources along with the dedicated advisor support model of Affiliated Advisors is the winning combination that we have been in search of and we are very excited for our next chapter of growth."

Located in Hauppauge, NY, Empire State Planning Group has been a fixture in the central Long Island community for over 3 decades.

"We are thrilled to welcome Jon to the Affiliated Advisors community." said President Rita Robbins. "Empire State Planning Group shares common values, such as client focus and growth aspirations, making Jon and his team an ideal partner for us. The business and practice management resources we have built to enables advisors to build the practices of their dreams."

Affiliated Advisors provides a comprehensive suite of business management, compliance, technology, marketing, and investment advisory solutions and services, and resources that help advisors build efficiencies and profitability.

In the last three years, 32 advisors have joined Affiliated Advisors, bringing the total to nearly 100, and has expanded its geographic footprint to become a national firm. To learn more about the Affiliated Advisors' difference visit http://www.AffiliatedAdvisors.com.

About Affiliated Advisors

Founded nearly 30 years ago by industry veteran, Rita Robbins, Affiliated Advisors is a team of experienced and innovative industry experts with a passion and mission to help solo advisors and emerging teams build the practices of their dreams through a dedicated service and support platform. Affiliated Advisors' award-winning suite of marketing, technology, compliance, service, financial planning, practice management and succession planning resources is helping nearly 100 financial advisors grow and better manage their advisory businesses. To learn more, log onto http://www.AffiliatedAdvisors.com.

Media Contact

Rita Robbin, Affiliated Advisors, (212) 695-5558, [email protected], www.affiliatedadvisors.com

