Empirical Health launches AI-Enhanced Health Plans with Doctor Review

Empirical Health 2.0 transforms your biometric data and personal goals into a customized health plan. To ensure safety, your care plan must always be reviewed with a real, human doctor, who can order necessary labs, referrals, or prescriptions.
NEW YORK, July 2, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Empirical Health is thrilled to announce the launch of Empirical 2.0, a step towards integrating advanced health technology into everyday life. Inspired by the futuristic vision of health assistants like Baymax from "Big Hero 6," Empirical 2.0 aims to bring personalized, data-driven health care to everyone's fingertips.
Empirical 2.0: Personalized Health Plans for a Healthier Future
Empirical 2.0 analyzes your biometric data and personal health goals to create a customized health plan. While AI generates these plans, a real, human doctor reviews them to ensure safety and accuracy, providing necessary lab orders, referrals, and prescriptions.
Innovative Features and Benefits
- Advanced AI-Generated Care Plans: Empirical 2.0 transforms user health data into actionable, step-by-step care plans. For instance, low deep sleep data from an Apple Watch triggers a protocol to assess sleep hygiene and potential sleep apnea, reviewed by a doctor.
- Comprehensive Care for Chronic Conditions: Empirical 2.0 offers plans for Long Covid, Dysautonomia, or POTS, starting with at-home orthostatic vitals and ECG analysis, leading to personalized treatment strategies.
New Features in Empirical 2.0
- App Redesign: A completely refreshed visual design for an improved user experience.
- Support for Blood Pressure Cuffs: Integration with third-party blood pressure cuffs to manage hypertension with tailored exercise, nutrition, and medication plans.
- Benchmarking Metrics: Key health metrics like resting heart rate, HRV, VO2Max, and sleep stages are benchmarked against medical norms, showing users their health percentile.
- New Workout Templates: Specifically designed to improve VO2Max.
Addressing the Primary Care Crisis
With a significant shortage of primary care physicians and longitudinal health data generated by consumer devices like the Apple Watch, Empirical 2.0 offers a solution. It utilizes over 240,000 health data points generated per person annually to provide comprehensive preventive care, a resource currently utilized by only 0.89% of doctors.
About Empirical Health
Empirical Health was founded by Dr Raquel Rodriguez and Brandon Ballinger, a doctor and engineer who previously worked at UC San Francisco, Kaiser, Cardiogram, Google, Brex, and the HealthCare.gov rescue team.
Media Contact
Brandon Ballinger, Empirical Health, 1 (929) 276-2061, [email protected], empirical.health
SOURCE Empirical Health
Share this article