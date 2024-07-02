Empirical Health launches AI-Enhanced Health Plans with Doctor Review

Empirical Health 2.0 transforms your biometric data and personal goals into a customized health plan. To ensure safety, your care plan must always be reviewed with a real, human doctor, who can order necessary labs, referrals, or prescriptions.

NEW YORK, July 2, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Empirical Health is thrilled to announce the launch of Empirical 2.0, a step towards integrating advanced health technology into everyday life. Inspired by the futuristic vision of health assistants like Baymax from "Big Hero 6," Empirical 2.0 aims to bring personalized, data-driven health care to everyone's fingertips.

Empirical 2.0: Personalized Health Plans for a Healthier Future