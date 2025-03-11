Empirical Health Launches "Health Radar," a Doctor-Designed Health Score Combining Wearable and Lab Data

A doctor-developed health score that distills over 40 biomarkers from Apple Watch, WearOS devices, and clinical records into one health score. Post this

How It Works

Empirical Health Radar applies medical guidelines from leading organizations such as the American Heart Association, the American College of Cardiology, and the U.S. Preventive Services Task Force to wearable and lab data. For example, while an Apple Watch alone cannot predict heart attacks, Health Radar enhances its insights by incorporating cholesterol, blood pressure, ECG readings, and heart rate variability to provide a clearer picture of cardiovascular risk.

Users can upload blood test results via PDF/image upload or directly import clinical records from Apple Health, which syncs with major lab providers like Quest Diagnostics and LabCorp. Those without recent lab tests can still receive a partial score—or purchase a $97 blood test through the app and complete it at a local lab.

Key Biomarkers Included

The Empirical Health Radar score is based on six key health categories, including:

Heart Health – Heart attack risk (AHA/ACC calculators), LDL/HDL cholesterol, triglycerides, blood pressure, resting heart rate, ECG readings, HRV, and BMI.

Sleep – Deep sleep, REM sleep, sleep apnea risk, breathing disturbances (from Apple Watch), and oxygen saturation.

Lungs – VO2 Max, breaths per minute, and smoking history.

Exercise – Total cardio minutes, high-intensity training, strength training, and steps.

Mental Health – Anxiety and depression risk (via Apple's HealthKit APIs).

Kidney/Liver Health – eGFR (kidney function), creatinine, albumin, and hemoglobin levels.

Key Insights from Wearable Data

Empirical Health Radar also provides personalized health insights based on real-world user data, such as:

The average person gets just 49 minutes of deep sleep per night.

HRV declines from 51ms to 28ms as we age (from 18-35 years to 65+ years).

The average VO2 max is 29 ml/kg/min—and every 1 ml/kg/min increase reduces the risk of death by 9%.

Availability

Empirical Health Radar launches on Tuesday, March 11, at 10 AM ET. Users can download the app from Empirical Health or directly on the Apple App Store.

About Empirical Health

Empirical Health was founded by:

Dr. Raquel Rodriguez , MD, former Kaiser physician and UCSF-trained doctor.

, MD, former Kaiser physician and UCSF-trained doctor. Brandon Ballinger , a former Google tech lead who previously founded Cardiogram and Sift Science.

Media Contact

