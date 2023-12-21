Empirical Health Launches Innovative Exercise Program for POTS Patients Utilizing Apple Watch Technology

Patients with POTS can use their Apple Watch to perform recumbent exercise at home, using a new version of the Empirical Health iPhone app which adds support for iOS 17's WorkoutKit features.

NEW YORK, Dec. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Empirical Health is excited to announce the launch of an innovative exercise program specifically designed for patients with Postural Orthostatic Tachycardia Syndrome (POTS).

Inspired by the renowned CHOP/Levine protocol, this new program integrates with the latest technology offered by iOS 17 and watchOS 10. Utilizing the new WorkoutKit API, the program preloads a set of carefully tailored recumbent workouts directly onto the patient's Apple Watch. These exercises are designed to gradually build the patient's tolerance for exercise, a critical aspect of managing POTS symptoms.

Key Features of the Program:

Tailored Exercise Regimen: Developed in consultation with medical experts, the program includes a variety of recumbent workouts that gradually increase in intensity. This approach is essential for safely improving exercise tolerance in POTS patients.

Technology Integration: Leveraging the capabilities of the Apple Watch and the latest WorkoutKit API, the program provides an accessible and user-friendly platform for POTS patients to manage their exercise routine.

Data-Driven Insights: The Apple Watch's advanced sensors allow for continuous monitoring of vital signs, offering valuable insights into the patient's response to the exercise regimen and enabling personalized adjustments to the program.

"People with POTS can sometimes find it challenging to travel to a physical therapist clinic," said Dr. Raquel Rodriguez, Chief Medical Officer of Empirical Health, "Luckily, at-home exercise programs have shown benefit in several research studies. In one of these studies 77% of participants no longer met the heart rate criteria for POTS after 6 months of the program."

A Commitment to Better Health:

Empirical Health is committed to improving the lives of those living with POTS. "Our goal is to empower POTS patients through technology and innovation," says Brandon Ballinger, CEO of Empirical Health. "This program is a testament to that commitment, offering a new avenue for managing symptoms and improving quality of life."

Availability:

The Empirical Health exercise program for POTS patients is available now. For more information on how to enroll and start managing POTS symptoms more effectively, visit https://empirical.health/.

About Empirical Health

Empirical Health is a health technology company building proactive primary care for those with chronic illness. Empirical Health was founded by a doctor and an engineer, is backed by Y Combinator, and is used by more than 10,000 people.

Media Contact

Brandon Ballinger, Empirical Health, 1 (929) 276-2061, [email protected], https://empirical.health

SOURCE Empirical Health